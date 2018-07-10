Langley track member just seconds shy of gold medal

Regan Yee earned an impressive silver during the 3000m steeplechase at the nationals this past weekend.

It’s been a busy week for the Trinity Western Spartans – at least those in the world of track and field.

Trinity Western University alum Regan Yee captured a silver medal in the 3000m steeplechase to lead the Spartans contingent at the Canadian Track and Field Championships in Ottawa this past weekend.

Yee finished with a time of 9:49.72, which was less than a second behind gold medallist Genevieve Lalonde.

And in the 3000m steeplechase (U20), Spartan Jouen Chang earned a bronze medal, finishing in 10:57.38.

On the men’s side, Spartans Nick Colyn, of Langley, and Caleb De Jong Winnipeg were fifth and ninth in the 3000m steeplechase, crossing the line in 9:05.88 and 9:11.68.

Alums James Linde and Nathan George, who both graduated from the program in 2017, both put together top-five performances, with Linde finishing fourth in the 200m in 20.84 and George finishing fifth in the 400m in 47.02.

It was a strong showing for the Spartans at the Canadian championships. But the team’s news didn’t end there.

New coaches announced

Two new coaches were announced just ahead of the competition.

Two weeks after being named the director and head coach of Trinity Western’s track and field, as well as cross-country team, Shane Wiebe officially announced the hiring of David Jackson and Kathy Andrews as assistant coaches in charge of cross-country and middle distance.

Jackson and Andrews will co-coach the cross-country and middle distance groups, with the duo taking over a cross-country program that has earned four U SPORTS team medals and 10 Canada West medals over the last five years.

“I’m very grateful to have both Kathy and David join our team,” Wiebe said.

“As a duo, they bring significant competitive experience, a strong knowledge base and a coaching philosophy and style that is very similar to what current athletes are already used to. They possess a contagious energy and passion for high performance competition, while also having a strong commitment to our complete champion approach.

“The diversity in their personalities is also an added strength that will bode well not only for the middle distance group, but also for the larger track and field team as a whole,” Wiebe said.

“I have high and hopeful expectations of them and for the athletes under their care.”

Andrews and Jackson will join that Spartans staff as part-time staff members, as they both will continue in their teaching roles at Abbotsford Christian School and MEI, respectively.

Spartans results at Canadian Championships

*Current Spartan

^Alumni

WOMEN

1500m

Preliminaries

8th – Regan Yee^ – 4:18.73Q

Final

12th – Regan Yee^ – 4:25.00

3000m Steeplechase

2nd – Regan Yee^ – 9:49.72

3000m Steeplechase (U20)

3rd – Jouen Chang* – 10:57.38

MEN

100m (U20)

Preliminaries

14th – Ben Tjernagel* – 11.11

200m

Preliminaries

4th – James Linde^ – 20.71Q

Final

4th – James Linde^ – 20.84

200m (U20)

Preliminaries

15th – Ben Tjernagel* – 22.40

400m

Preliminaries

3rd – Nathan George^ – 48.22Q

Final

5th – Nathan George^ – 47.02

1500m

Preliminaries

19th – Levi Neufeld* – 3:56.66

3000m Steeplechase

5th – Nick Colyn* – 9:05.88

9th – Caleb De Jong* – 9:11.68

Triple Jump

10th – Denzel Brown* – 14.44m

Pole Vault

— David Boyd* – NH

