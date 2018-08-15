Flip City operates out of the industrial area in north Langley, under the Golden Ears Bridge. (Google Maps)

Langley trampoline gymnast off to Peru for world qualifiers

The gymnastics club is holding an open house this Saturday, Aug. 18, with free drop-in sessions.

Trampoline gymnast Connar Tomalty, from Langley’s Flip City Gymnastics, will be competing in the Senior Pan American Championship qualifiers in early September.

A list of athletes, coaches, and judges nominated to attend the qualifiers was released Tuesday.

The Senior Pan American Championships are the qualifying event for all disciplines – except trampoline-synchro and double mini-trampoline – for the 2019 Pan American Games set to take place in Lima, Peru from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2019.

In the meantime, the qualifiers are also being held in Lima, and that means Tomalty will be in Peru from Sept. 7 to 9.

In the meantime, the club is hosting an open house this Saturday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon. It includes a free drop-in session.

Information is available in person at #4-20279 97th Ave., or by calling 604-888-3366.

Canadian soccer captain Christine Sinclair continues to lead fight against MS

