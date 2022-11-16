Langley Trappers and Aldergrove Kodiaks rematch a much closer contest

Kodiaks Isaiah Fernandez and Trappers Anthony Bosnjak chased the puck Nov. 9 at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena, the two Langley teams’ second meeting of the season. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Black PressMedia) Kodiaks Tevor Baron winds up as Trappers defenceman Jakob Nielsen moves in at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena on Nov. 9. It was the two Langley teams second meeting of the season.. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Black PressMedia) Kodiaks Jameson Flint and Trappers Justin Sumners went nose-to-nose on Nov. 9 in their teams second meeting of the season at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Black PressMedia) Kodiaks goaltender Allen Gillis kept his team in the game against Langley Trappers on Nov. 9 at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena, blocking 37 of 42 shots. Trappers won the second battle of the Langley Teams, but it was a close game. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Black PressMedia)

A rematch of Aldergrove Kodiaks and Langley Trappers on Nov. 9, at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena, saw the Trappers win again, but it was a lot closer than their first meeting of the season.

This time, the Kodiaks never fell more than one goal behind, and even led their cross town rivals for most of the second period.

Both were tied in the third, when Trappers managed to avert overtime with a late-in-the-game shot that kept Aldergrove from forcing overtime.

Langley wasted little time getting on the board, with Brock Mierzejewski assisted by Jacob Zaurrini and Patrick Coopman scoring at 1:29 of the first period.

Late in the first, Aldergrove scored on a power play after the Trappers were penalized for having too many men on the ice, with Jameson Flint finding the back of the net just 25 seconds into the power play, with Trevor Baron and Jackson Foster getting the assist.

At 2:13 of the second, Kodiaks Caleb Douglas, assisted by Ryan Sullivan, scored to put Aldergrove in the lead.

Late in the second, Langley Trappers’ Mason Russell, with Cody Bathgate and Dylan Wormald, scored at 13.35 to tie it 2-2.

The pace picked up in the third period, with Langley taking the lead twice, only to have the Kodiaks restore the tie with a follow-up goal.

At 0:57 Trappers’ Patrick Coopman scored. Nicholas Goyer and Brock Mierzejewski had the assist.

Kodiaks forward Slatts Gregory and Trappers defenceman Tyler Shaughnessy chase the puck at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena, the two Langley teams second meeting of the season. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Black PressMedia)

Kodiaks scored at 3:03 on a power play after Trappers’ Tyler Shaughnessy was sent off for tripping, with Jackson Foster assisted by Jameson Flint and Trevor Baron.

Aldergrove managed to keep the Trappers from scoring when a tripping call was made against Jameson Flint to give the Trappers the man advantage, but when the Kodiaks’ Ryan Sullivan took a penalty for slashing, Trappers were able to score.

Anthony Bosnjak got the goal at 13:51, with Brock Mierzejewski and Dylan Wormald.

When Trappers Mason Russell got a two-minute stay in the penalty box for tripping, Kodiaks’ Connor Droux tied it 4-4 at 18:59 with Trevor Baron and Jameson Flint on the assist.

Trappers didn’t waste time replying, scoring less than a minute later to make it 5-4, with Brock Mierzejewski getting what proved to be the game winner at 19:43 with Justin Sumners and Hayden Yahn.

Aldergrove netminder Allen Gillis kept the battle even, despite Langley outshooting the Kodaks 42 to 34.

Trappers Patrick Coopman and Brock Mierzejewski were first and second stars of the game, while Kodiaks Jameson Flint was named third star of the game.

It may not have been the outcome Aldergrove fans wanted, but it also wasn’t the blowout the Kodiaks suffered when the two crosstown rivals had their first meeting of the season, in October.

In that game following a scoreless first period, Trappers scored four times in just under 10 minutes to take the lead, and never looked back, blanking Aldergrove 6-0.

At the time, a frustrated Aldergrove Kodiaks coach Ron Johnson cited a gruelling schedule and a team that had yet to come together as factors in the loss, but believed the situation would improve.

“We’ll get there,” he predicted.

Trappers currently lead the PJHL Harold Brittain Conference standings, while Kodiaks are fifth.

Aldergrove was to host Ridge Meadows Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7:15 p.m. while Langley was set to host Delta the same evening at 7 p.m.

Trappers and Kodiaks will meet again Dec. 29 at Minoru arena.