Bicky Gundarah (L) and Jacob Zaurrini scored their first PJHL career goals on Sunday, Sept. 19 as the Langey Trappers downed the Chilliwack Jets. (Trappers)

Langley Trappers increase winning streak to four with victory over Chilliwack

Up next, a home game against Port Moody

Langley Trappers remain undefeated for the season, following their 3-1 win over Chilliwack Jets on Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Sardis Sports Complex, the first time the teams had met since the PJHL awarded an expansion franchise to Chilliwack.

Forward Jacob Zaurrini scored first for Langley at 4:25 of the first period, with an assist from Brock Mierzejewski and Tyler Shaughnessy.

It was Zaurrini’s first career goal in the PJHL.

At 13:43 forward Anthony Bosnjak, made it 2-0 for the Trappers with Brendan O’Grady and Dylan Wormald assisting.

After a scoreless second period, Trappers defenceman Bicky Gundarah scored his first career marker at 2:52 of the third period, with Garett Whintors and Lleyton Shearon assisting.

Jets’ lone goal of the game came at 15:48 courtesy of Blake Clease, with Nicholas Parkes and Touya Enns.

Trappers goalie Caedon Bellman stopped 17 of 18 shots for the win.

Trappers have now won four in a row.

Langley’s Caedon Bellmann and Anthony Bosnjak were named first and second stars of the game.

Trappers win in Chilliwack came after a 3-2 victory over Grandview Steelers in Burnaby, with goals from Dylan Wormald, Austin Ungurean, and Jamie Hylands, all in the second.

Isaac Phillips opened and closed the game for the Steelers with goals in the first and third periods.

Bellman had the win in goal, stopping 30 of 32 shots, while his Steelers counterpart, Shayan Kermany, stopped 25 of 28.

The Trappers goalie was named first star of the game, while the Steelers’ Phillips was second and the Trappers Hylands was third.

Up next for the Trappers, Port Moody Panthers on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at George Preston at 7 p.m.

Tickets are at the door, $10 for adults, while seniors and youth are $5.

Masks are mandatory and proof of vaccination is required.

