Langley Trappers sweep series with Ridge Meadows Flames

Next up, the PJHL B.C. final

Brendan O’Grady, seen here during regular season play, made it 5-2 as the Langley Trappers completed their sweep of the Ridge Meadows Flames on Monday, March 7. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley Trappers punched their ticket to the PJHL final Monday night, March 7, winning the Harold Brittain conference with a 5-2 victory over Ridge Meadows Flames.

Trappers swept the best-of-seven series, starting with a narrow 3-2 win on Sunday, Feb 27 before 301 on home ice at George Preston.

Trappers were ahead 2-0 at the end of the first period, courtesy of goals by Nicholas Cormack and Hayden Yahn.

Flames turned it into a tie game in the second, with Ryan Suzukovich and Craig Schouten scoring for Ridge Meadows.

Leyton Shearon scored late in the third to give Langley the win.

On Wednesday, March 2, the Trappers blanked Ridge Meadows 4-0 at George Preston before 280 in attendance.

Leyton Shearon scored first and last for the Trappers, with Brock Mierzejewski and Brendan O’Grady notching the other two goals in the third period.

Langley’s Taje Gill got the shutout and first star of the game.

Friday, March 4, the visiting Trappers beat the Flames 5-2 at Cam Neely Planet Ice.

Trappers scored three unanswered goals in the first period, coming from Jamie Hylands, Austin Moar, and Hayden Yahn.

Flames got their first in the second period from Nicholas Amsler, then opened the third with a goal by Craig Schouten to make it 3-2.

Then Brendan O’Grady put the game away for the Trappers, scoring twice, once into an empty net.

The @LangleyTrappers punched their ticket to the #PJHLBC final tonight with a 5-2 victory over @flamesjunior. They will await the winner of the @deltaicehawks & @WRWhalersHockey series. pic.twitter.com/JHkhm9jYOe — PJHL (@ThePJHL) March 8, 2022

On Monday, March 7, Trappers wrapped up the series on Flames home ice with their fourth win in a row, downing Ridge Meadows 5-2.

Flames struck first with a goal from Craig Schouten., Ryan Tong responded four minutes later for Trappers

Schouten scored again in the opening minutes of the second period.

Hayden Yahn and Lleyton Shearon responded for Langley.

In the third, Anthony Bosnjak got the insurance marker, then Brendan O’Grady made it 5-2 with a short-handed empty net goal at 19:26, just moments after Austin Moar was sent off for hooking.

Trappers will await the winner of the Tom Shaw conference, either Delta Icehawks or White Rock Whalers.