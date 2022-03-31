Langley Trappers take PJHL championship

The local team beat the White Rock Whalers in five games to hoist the trophy

White Rock Whalers forward Cole Svendson (left) has a scoring chance in front of the Langley Trappers net during Game 2 of the teams’ best-of-seven PJHL final. (White Rock Whalers photo)

The Langley Trappers took home the Stonehouse Cup on Wednesday night, becoming Pacific Junior Hockey League champions.

The Trappers took the win despite a strong start from the White Rock Whalers, who were highly motivated to get another win in the best of seven series. The Trappers entered the game with three wins under their belt, versus one for White Rock.

White Rock began the scoring in the first period, with as Chris Fortems found the net, assisted by Cole Svendson, at 7:22.

Less than three minutes into the second period, the Trappers Nicholas Cormack would tie things up with assists from Lleyton Shearon and Jacob Astles, but Svendson, this time with an assist from Fortems and Jacob Dorohoy, would put the Whalers back in the lead at 15:42.

Entering the third period the Trappers would make it 2-2, as Ryan Tong took advantage of a power play, aided by Anthony Bosnjak and Hayden Yahn.

Bosnjak would seal the win with a third Trappers goal at 19:25 in the third.

Bosnjak was named first star of the game, Tong second, and Cormack third.

