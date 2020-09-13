Langley Trappers trade Walter for two Aldergrove Kodiaks players

Trappers forward Lando Walter has been traded to the Kodiaks (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Trappers of the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) have traded forward Lando Walter to the Aldergrove Kodiaks.

In return, the Trappers will acquire playing rights to goalie Dylan Black and defenseman Benjamin Weys from the Kodiaks.

The deal was announced on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The Trappers organization would like to thank Landon Walter for his time with the club. Walter played in 82 career regular season games, amassing 10 goals and 11 assists. While collecting 3 assists in 20 playoff games. Best of luck in Aldergrove, Lando! pic.twitter.com/OjRWliIYce — Langley Trappers (@LangleyTrappers) September 12, 2020

Walter, 18, is a 5’10 right-hander who came to the Trappers from the Delta Hockey Academy U15 program in 2018.

He played 82 career regular season games, amassing 10 goals and 11 assists and recorded three assists in 20 playoff games.

All 13 teams in the PJHL are preparing to return to the ice.

In announcing resumption of play, the league said the 2020-21 season will consist of a 44-game regular season schedule, with each team playing a single interlocking game against the opposing conference as well as two games at the 2021 PJHL Winter Classic Showcase scheduled for January at Minoru Arena in Richmond.

As well, the annual Prospects Game and All Star Game in partnership with the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League will take place, but dates have not been set yet.

PJHL commissioner Trevor Alto said the league has worked “extremely hard to get us in a position where we are able to make decisions that will allow us to return to competition.”

They are aiming to resume play by the end of September.

“Once we confirm all our facilities are available, we will then be able to provide a firm schedule,” Alto said.

Under COVID-19 guidelines, PJHL teams will play in cohort divisions consisting of a maximum of four teams rather than competing in a traditional two conference format.

The league has also instituted a roster deadline of Tuesday, September 15th, when all teams must be down to a maximum of 25 carded players.



