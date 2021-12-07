Langley Trappers winning streak ends at eight; Kodiaks have a rough December

Trappers Forward Hayden Yahn, seen here during a previous game against the Kodiaks, scored twice in a losing cause on Dec. 3 as Langley’s winning streak was ended at eight, courtesy of Ridge Meadows Flames. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley Trappers winning streak ended at eight on Friday, Dec. 3, a 5-3 defeat at the hands of Ridge Meadows Flames at Cam Neely Arena Planet Ice.

Hayden Yahn scored twice in a losing effort, as the Trappers could not catch up with the Flames, who took the lead early on, scoring twice in the first period and twice in the second before Langley scored, with goals by Lleyton Shearon and Yahn.

That reduced the Flames lead to 4-2, but in the third, Ridge Meadows scored again.

Yahn responded with his second goal for the Trappers, but it would be the last by either team.

It’s been a while since the Trappers lost a game.

The last time was Nov. 6, to PJHL league leader North Vancouver, after which the Langley team went on a tear, beginning with a 7-5 win over crosstown rivals Aldergrove Kodiaks, and going on to defeat Chilliwack, Port Moody, Ridge Meadows, Surrey and Abbotsford, some more than once.

Next up, Trappers will host Mission on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at George Preston arena, and Abbotsford on Dec. 15.

Puck drop is 7 p.m. for both games.

Trappers lead the Harold Brittain conference, and are second in overall league standings to the North Vancouver Wolf Pack, while Kodiaks are fourth of seven teams in the conference and ninth in the league

December did not start well for the Kodiaks, who were defeated by Ridge Meadows on home ice at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) arena.

Trevor Baron scored first for Kodiaks at 16:18 of the first, but it would be the only Kodiaks marker of the game.

The next four were all Flames, who won 4-1.

Baron was named third star of the game

On Friday, Dec. 3, Abbotsford Pilots downed Aldergrove 5-3 at MSA arena.

Mason Brown, Justin Ralph, and Carson Preston scored for Aldergrove.

Up next, Kodiaks will take another run at Abbotsford Wednesday, Dec. 8 on home ice at ACUCC. Puck drops at 7:15 p.m.

