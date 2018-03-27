Team BC skipped by Lynne Noble (centre), and her rink are currently competing at the senior national level in Ontario. The women’s team features Karen Lepine, who curls out of Langley Curling Centre. (Robert Wilson photo)

Langley trio hanging on in seniors curling nationals

Three local curlers, represented on the men’s and women’s Team BC, are competing for Canadian gold.

Craig Lepine isn’t doing as well as his wife on the ice this week.

Craig, his wife Karen, and their friend Mike Pelech – all who play out of the Langley Curling Centre – are in Stratford, Ont. this week for the 2018 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships.

The seniors competition started Saturday and wraps up Thursday, and thus far the men’s team – headed up by Craig – is in fifth place right now in the standings with two wins and four losses.

Meanwhile, the B.C. women’s team, headed up by Lynne Noble, but also featuring Karen Lepine, is in second place, with a record of four wins and two losses.

The women’s team still has four games to play between today and tomorrow, while the men’s team only has two games remaining – one Tuesday and one Wednesday – against the Yukon and Newfoundland/Labrador.

• Stay tuned to the Langley Advance for more on

the local teams’ participation in the championships

RELATED: Langley trio in Stratford to compete for national seniors curling titles

 

Team BC skip Craig Lepine and his rink are currently competing at the senior national level in Ontario. (Robert Wilson photo)

Team BC skip Craig Lepine and his rink are currently competing at the senior national level in Ontario. (Robert Wilson photo)

Previous story
Lightning survive quadruple-OT clash with Avalanche

Just Posted

Langley police say woman drained $80K from bank account using fake debit card

RCMP have released a picture of the suspect

Langley trio hanging on in seniors curling nationals

Three local curlers, represented on the men’s and women’s Team BC, are competing for Canadian gold.

COOKING IN LANGLEY: Preparing for the Easter holiday family feast

Cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes might be side dishes, but they’ll make the meal says Chef Dez.

VIDEO: Aldor Acres celebrates 30 years

Langley farm that allows public access now operated by third generation of family

LETTER: Langley bike lanes still too dangerous for young cyclists

Cyclists, motorists, and pedestrians can co-exist with the right infrastructure and education.

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

Human rights hearing proceeds: Waiter argues his French culture behind firing

Guillaume Rey began working for Cara Operations at one of its Milestones restaurants in Vancouver

B.C. city to take Trans Mountain pipeline fight to Supreme Court of Canada

Federal Court of Appeal did not give consideration to arguments made by Burnaby or province: Mayor

British Columbia’s economy is forecast to remain strong through 2020

Central 1 Credit Union says 2017 was a year of ‘stellar growth,’ and momentum will continue

B.C. government to increase access to MRI exams

Health minister Adrian Dix made the announcement at Surrey’s Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre

Canada’s greenhouse gas targets few and far away

B.C. missing original 2020 target, needs big reduction by 2030

VIDEO: More details released about wrong-way driver on Highway 99

RCMP confirm he did not go the wrong way through the tunnel, but through the counterflow barriers

Antique and Collectible Show returns to Cloverdale this weekend

Show will take place at Cloverdale Agriplex on Saturday, March 31

Debit scam nets Lower Mainland thief almost $80,000

A fake debit card was used at multiple banks, RCMP say.

Most Read