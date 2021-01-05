Langley United Soccer Association to hire executive director

Paid position is a first for club since it was established in 1926

Soccer balls got a COVID-19 precautionary cleaning by Azad Palani at a Langley United Soccer Association training session at Willoughby park in July (file)

Langley United Soccer Association (LUSA) is looking to hire the first executive director in the history of the club.

Association president Marcel Horn said the decision to have a paid executive director “will set the footing for the next chapter in our association’s history.”

“Established back in 1926, 2021 marks the first time in history that we will offer the true definition of soccer for life,” Horn told the Langley Advance Times.

“From boys to girls, youth through adult, recreational to BCSPL (BC Soccer Premier League), we have the entire spectrum at our door and the expansion of our technical team to have a full-time ED in the near future was a necessary step,” Horn commented.

The new position was approved at the association’s Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, Dec. 31.

Due to pandemic restrictions on social gatherings, the meeting was conducted by proxy with no physical attendance.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley United Soccer Association holds virtual awards night

Horn said the club hopes to have the position filled by the fall of 2021.

“This will be an involved process to seek and place the appropriate candidate,” Horn remarked.

The new paid position will be appointed by the club board of directors and report directly to the club executive committee.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: How a Langley soccer player overcame serious injury to play for the University of Michigan

The motion to create a new staff position said an executive director was “desperately needed” because the club has been constantly growing over the past 10 years and has now been asked “to expand their footprint” in the BC Soccer Premier League and other leagues.

“This expansion plus the ongoing commitment to our existing membership and programming comes with an enormous amount of new administrative and organizational work,” the motion noted.



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Langleysoccer