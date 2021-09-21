Langley United Soccer resumes competition play

Langley United’s Leah Waddell took a shot during a game against Vancouver Island Wave on Sunday, Sept. 19 in the first BC Soccer Premier League games since the return to play was shut down due to Covid 19. Both teams played to a draw. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley United’s Ireland McGill got past a Vancouver Island Wave rival on Sunday, Sept. 19 in the first BC Soccer Premier League games since the return to play was shut down due to Covid 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley United’s Max Sullivan fended off a Vancouver Island Wave opponent on Sunday, Sept. 19 in the first BC Soccer Premier League games since the return to play was shut down due to Covid 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley United player Oliver Amos pursued a Vancouver Island Wave opponent on Sunday, Sept. 19 in the first BC Soccer Premier League games since the return to play was shut down due to Covid 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

After a long wait, competition play finally returned to the Langley United Soccer Association (LUSA) at Willoughby Community Park on Saturday, Sept. 18, and Sunday, Sept. 19.

Langley hosted Vancouver Island Wave in the first BC Soccer Premier League games since the pandemic hit.

On Sunday, Langley U13 intake girls fought the Wave to a scoreless draw, while the U14 Boys suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of their Island rivals.

LUSA technical director Mark Parker said the return to competitive play was welcomed.

“Its fantastic to get the kids back on the field,” Parker said.

Parker explained that LUSA had been able to hold only a single weekend of competition play during the summer, just before the heat wave hit and forced another shutdown.

Coach Chelsea Hannesson, LUSA assistant technical director, said the long absence from the field had the intake players a little jittery at first, but they settled down.

“Once they got their nerves under control, their excitement under control, it was a real good game,” Parker said of the scoreless draw.

“It was good soccer all around.”

Under phase three of the provincial government’s restart plan, currently in effect, all outdoor and indoor group sports for adults and youth are allowed.

Outdoor sport activities can have 5,000 spectators or 50 per cent seated capacity, whichever is greater.

Travel for sport is allowed.

