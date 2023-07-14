Langley United’s U15 Lightning strike gold at provincials

Langley United’s U15 Lightning dominated their division at the provincial championships in Kamloops July 6-9, with 4-0 record of 17 goals for and 0 against. (Glenn Jackson/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley United’s U15 Lightning dominated their division at the provincial championships in Kamloops July 6-9, with 4-0 record of 17 goals for and 0 against. (Glenn Jackson/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley United’s U15 Lightning dominated their division at the provincial championships in Kamloops July 6-9, with 4-0 record of 17 goals for and 0 against. (Glenn Jackson/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Before the Langley United U15 girls Lightning soccer team could play their final match on the ground at the provincial championships in Kamloops, they had to wait for another kind of lightning, in the sky, to clear.

Their game got underway about an hour and-a-half late due to the thunderstorm, but ended the same way all their other matches did at the July 6-9 championships, with a win, and their opponents kept scoreless, 2-0.

Eight minutes into the match, Langley United took the lead over CMF Broncos and, roughly 20 minutes later, secured another goal, taking the game and championship.

On the way to the final, Lightning dominated, winning their first game 3-0, their second 9-0 and their third 3-0.



Coach Kris Robazza was delighted.

“Words can not describe how impressive this week was,” Robazza said of the team’s 4-0 record of 17 goals for and zero against.

“It is rare for a team to be able to rise to the occasion for a big game,” Robazza added.

“But to do it every single time, is something that I have seen only in a very few teams. It is something special and not to take for granted.”

Team manager Ranka Ignjatic called the players “a great group of girls!”

“So proud of all of them,” Ignjatic commented.

“They stepped up to the challenge and were there for each other; from covering each other on the field, helping with equipment, helping injured players on the bench, to braiding each other’s hair. Just an amazing group!”

Ignjatic issued a thank-you to the players’ parents “for all your help throughout the year and supporting the girls. Coming out with the whole families made this so much more special!”

She also praised the coach for guiding the players.

“They grew so much as individuals, and as a team, in just over a year since he started coaching them,” she said.

Lightning also won the “Fair play team award” at the championships.

Their sweep of the provincial championships came after the Lightning won the prestigious 2023 Coastal Cup in April, and were recognized for their accomplishment with “President’s Trophy for Outstanding Girls Team,” in May by Langley United Soccer Association (LUSA).

