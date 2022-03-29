Langley University men and women volleyball team into win quarterfinals

Both men and women volleyball teams of Trinity Western University won their respective quarterfinal matches on Friday, March 25. (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Both men’s and women’s volleyball teams of Trinity Western University outshined opponents in their respective quarterfinal matches on Friday, March 25.

Brodie Hofer and Jackson Howe both tallied double-digit kills during the Trinity Western Spartans decisive 3-0 victory over the Manitoba Bisons in their 2022 championship quarterfinal game, which took place at the Investors Group Athletic Centre in Winnipeg.

For women’s, Meaghan Mealey, Savannah Purdy, Ansah Odoom and Avery Heppell all finished with double-digit kills as the Trinity Western Spartans outlasted a spirited effort from the host University of Calgary Dinos at the Jack Simpson Gym in Calgary.

The eighth spot Dinos got a boost from their frenzied home crowd to take the opening set, but the number one Spartans answered back emphatically in sets two and three before outlasting a Calgary rally in the fourth.

At the men’s game, Hofer had 13 kills, Colton Loewen had 12 digs, and Derek Epp added 38 assists to lead the Spartans. Trinity Western recorded a .444 hitting percentage in the match, compared to Manitoba’s .175.

With the win, Trinity Western men’s team has advanced to play the winner of the fourth quarterfinal match, which will take place on Saturday at 8 p.m., Central Time Zone.

The women’s team too, has advanced to Saturday’s second semifinal match at 8 p.m. and will take on the winner of Friday’s McGill-Toronto game.

