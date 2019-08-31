Danielle Ellis contributed 18 points to earn a bronze medal for Team Canada in Peru at the Parapan American Games. (Canadian Paralympic Committee/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley volleyball captain helps Team Canada earn bronze in Peru

Danielle Ellis contributed 18 points to gain a victory over host team at Parapan American Games

Canada’s men’s and women’s sitting volleyball teams both reached the podium at the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru Aug. 29, with the help of a Langley player.

Danielle Ellis, the 27-year-old women’s team captain, contributed 18 points to Canada’s effort on Wednesday night to defeat host team Peru, 3-0, which earned them a bronze medal.

“To get a bronze today is so exciting for our country,” said Ellis. “Of course we wanted that gold medal match but bronze is great. We knew what we needed to work on, and we were able to swing on some things today and work on our tactics. It was a great feeling to be out there”

The Canadian men posted a 3-0 win over Colombia in their bronze medal match. Captain Doug Learoyd led the charge with 12 points, followed by Darek Symonowicz with 10.

This is the third Parapan American Games in a row that the men’s sitting volleyball team has taken home bronze and the second bronze for the women – they had the same result at Toronto 2015.

Next for the team is going to be a last-chance qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

“It’s going to be a lot of training and a lot of hard work, but hopefully in seven months, we’ll get the ticket,” Ellis added.

