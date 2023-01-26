Langley will send 10 athletes and 3 coaches to Special Olympics BC winter

Kamloops event is Special Olympics BC’s first Provincial Games in four years

5-pin bowling team will be part of Langley contingent at Special Olympics BC’s first Provincial Games in four years, set for Kamloops Feb. 2-4. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Ten athletes and three coaches from Langley will be competing at the 2023 SOBC Winter Games presented by Prospera Credit Union next month.

On the roster are five-pin bowlers Evan Curr, Jennifer Burton, Karl Beugh, Jessi-Lynn Gordon, Chris Beugh and coach Greg Douglas.

Curlers are Brent Ponak, Katie Kovacs, Ryerson Shelvey, Shane Winter, with coaches Tracy Boyd and Hudson Shelvey.

Kailyn Potomak will represent Langley in alpine skiing.

Running in Kamloops Feb. 2-4, these will be Special Olympics BC’s first Provincial Games in four years, with athletes competing for the chance to qualify for the 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Calgary.

About 500 competitors will be taking part, having earned their spots in regional qualifiers held from January to May of last year.

Participating athletes will be supported by approximately 150 volunteer coaches and mission staff.

SOBC President and CEO Dan Howe described the 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games as “an incredible opportunity for athletes with intellectual disabilities to show their skills, compete with pride, and develop meaningful friendships.”

Members of the public can support Special Olympics BC athletes by getting involved in the year-round Special Olympics programs in their communities, and by donating to help make the empowering SOBC Games experience possible.

Supporters can find 2023 SOBC Winter Games stories, photos, and more at www.sobcgameskamloops.ca

Special Olympics BC provides year-round training and competitive opportunities in 18 different sports in 55 communities to more than 5,200 athletes of all ages and a wide range of abilities, thanks to the dedicated efforts of over 4,300 volunteers. For more information, visit www.specialolympics.bc.ca.

