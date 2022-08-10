Langley WLA Thunder fall to Shamrocks

WLA Langley Thunder lost game three by a 10-3 score on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Langley Events Centre. The Thunder still lead the best-of-seven Western Lacrosse Association semi-final series 2-1 with game four set for Thursday at Victoria’s Q Centre. (Langley Events Centre)

Facing the possibility of a 3-0 series deficit, the Victoria Shamrocks came out with a determined defensive effort, holding the vaunted Langley Thunder to zero goals in the first period and just one score through 40 minutes.

Facing a 7-1 deficit after two periods, the Thunder could not muster much of an attack, dropping game three by a 10-3 score on Tuesday at Langley Events Centre. The Thunder still lead the best-of-seven Western Lacrosse Association semi-final series 2-1 with game four set for Thursday at Victoria’s Q Centre. Game five will be played back at Langley Events Centre on Saturday (August 13) at 4:00pm.

The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Thunder dating back to the regular season and Langley had also won four straight against the Shamrocks.

“They just outplayed us tonight, no ifs ands or buts. It is a long series. Did we think we were going to win 4-0? No. Did we think we had momentum? Absolutely, but in sports it can change. One period can change a whole series, so it is going to be how we respond to this,” said Langley coach Rod Jensen. “Now it is our turn to dig in.”

Langley scored 15 goals in each of their game one and two victories but struggled on Tuesday even to generate shots on goal with just nine in the first period and 22 through 40 minutes as Victoria tightened things up defensively, preventing the Thunder from getting inside possession.

Connor Robinson, Erik Maas and Dylan Kinnear had the Langley goals with Dickson finishing with a pair of assists. Frank Scigliano made 26 saves on 35 shots before going to the bench in the third period with Steve Fryer stopping nine of 10 shots in relief as the Shamrocks outshot the Thunder 45-41.

For Victoria, Pete Dubenski responded from getting the hook in both games one and two with a 38-save performance on Tuesday. Brad McCulley led the Shamrocks attack with a hat trick and four points while Marshal King had a goal and there assists. Chris Wardle and Jesse King each scored once and set up a pair while Cole Pickup (two goals) and Jacob Ruest (one goal, one assist) rounded out the Victoria offence.

On Monday, Langley’s Keegan Bell was recognized by the WLA for displaying value to his team, volunteer assistance to minor lacrosse and good sportsmanship. He shared the award with John Hofseth of the Coquitlam Adanacs.

