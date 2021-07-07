Smiling into second, Makenna Adler-Bock secured her spot on the base with a picture-perfect slide. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Smiling into second, Makenna Adler-Bock secured her spot on the base with a picture-perfect slide. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Xtreme battle on the ball field

12U softball team fought hard for second-place finish in four-day tourney

Four days, eight games, 44 innings, 20+ hours, 57 runs, 132 outs, ensured Langley’s own Xtreme 12U softball team finished second place in the Cloverdale Pride & Power tournament this past weekend.

Undefeated until the final, they played a tough semi-final game that saw them go into extra innings, two international tie-breaker innings, and a walk-off win in the bottom of the 8th inning to advance to the finals, explained team spokesperson Jami Savage.

“They played their hearts out but fell to a hard-hitting Renegades team to take second place in the U12A division,” Savage said.

BaseballLangley

 

Langley Xtreme 12U softball team took second place at a weekend tournament in Cloverdale. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Xtreme 12U softball team took second place at a weekend tournament in Cloverdale. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Canadian men face tough rugby sevens road at Tokyo Olympics, women medal contenders

Just Posted

Catcher Sophia Borton slid into second in an extra innings battle against the Tri-City Titans. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Xtreme battle on the ball field

Aldergrove Star files
TRAFFIC: Fraser Highway closed for roadwork between 248th and 256th Streets

AGHS president Tami Quiring and Kurt Langmann showing off his recent donation. (Scott White/Special to The Star)
Former Star editor donates decades worth of microfilm to Alder Grove Heritage Society

Literacy programs across B.C. are getting a funding boost from the provincial government. (Black Press Media files)
Literacy project funds community learning in Langley