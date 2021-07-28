Langley Xtreme win U16B provincial championships

‘I couldn’t be more proud of these girls’ coach says

Langley Xtreme 2005 Girls U16B Softball Team are provincial champions.

After securing a spot in the championships three weeks ago by winning gold in the Softball BC District Playoffs against teams from Abbotsford and Langley, the 2005 Langley Xtreme Girls U16B softball team took the Kelowna provincials the weekend of July 23 and July 25, playing against 15 district winners from around the province.

The provincial championships were a grueling test of both fitness and physical and mental endurance with teams playing as many as five games in a row in the searing Kelowna heat.

On Sunday, the Xtreme players had to wake up at 5 a.m., leave the hotel at 6 a.m., arrive at the field at 6:45 am to play all day until 6 p.m.

Head coach Jeff McMillan described the win as “amazing,” the culmination of months of hard effort and preparation by the players.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these girls,” McMillan enthused.

“They fought through a lot of adversity which arose due to COVID these last 2 years. They still maintained their drive to be provincial champions and with the help of the rest of the coaching staff this was an amazing achievement by some amazing athletes.”

“The girls deserve this in every way,” he added.

“It is so nice to see their development, and to be provincial champions is the icing on the cake. I am so very proud of each and every one of them.”

Xtreme 05 qualified for the gold pool playoffs by ending the opening round 3-1 after playing Alberni Valley (15-0 win), Ridge Meadows (where Xtreme scored eight runs in the last inning for a come from behind 15-10 win), Vancouver (6-4 close loss) and Burnaby (come from behind 7-5 in extra innings).

The Xtreme 05 team was seeded second out of the 16 teams after the first four games, then beat South Surrey-White Rock Thunder 7-5 in game 1 of the playoffs.

Langley then downed Vancouver 3-1 in a defensive pitchers duel to became the first seed after round two.

They then wrapped it up by beating the North Shore Stars 9-2 in the third playoff game before beating the same team 9-1 in the gold medal championship game.

Overall, Xtreme scored 69 runs while surrendering only 30 during the weekend. It capped an impressive run through the season where the Xtreme ended up 32-6-1 including four games against older U19 teams as a result of Covid cohort restrictions.

Jeff Clegg, president of Langley Fastball Association said coach McMillan and his staff “have done a great job with this team and their players. He really embodies what LFA looks for in their coaches – a great balance of duty to sport, school, family, and also community.”

