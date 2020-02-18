Langley’s 55-plus community urged to compete in BC Games

The list of sports for the September games has been announced

Langley seniors 55 and older can compete in 28 sports at the Richmond 2020 55+ Games coming up in September.

The organizers have announced which sports are included in the Richmond games which are expected to attract more than 3,600 participants.

“The 55+ BC Games is a fantastic event that gives older adults the chance to get together and compete against people in their age class,” said Lisa Beare, minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “I’m proud our government supports these Games, which inspire people to pursue life-long physical activity. With thousands of participants and spectators, the Games will also bring great tourism and economic benefits to the City of Richmond.”

The list of sports available for local seniors includes 8-ball, archery, badminton, bocce, bridge, carpet bowling, cribbage, darts, dragon boat racing, five-pin bowling, floor curling, golf, hockey, horseshoes, ice curling, karate, lawn bowling, pickleball, slo-pitch, snooker, soccer, sturling, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track & field, trapshooting, and whist.

The Richmond 2020 55+ BC Games will be held Sept. 15 to 19. Participant registration will open March 1. For more information about the 55+ BC Games, visit www.55plusbcgames.org. The games rely on about 1,200 volunteers and anyone interested in helping can go to the same website and look for the volunteer tabs.

Seniors