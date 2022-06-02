Langley’s Bae finishes first, twice, at Hyack Invitational

LOSC competitor Jihoon Bae, 14, placed first in two events at the Hyack May Invitational held over the long weekend in Coquitlam. (file)

Langley Olympians Swim Club athlete Jihoon Bae recorded two first-place finishes at the Hyack May Invitational Swim Meet held over the long weekend.

Bae was one of 20 LOSC swimmers who competed in the invitational, which drew more than 300 swimmers to the City Centre Aquatics Centre in Coquitlam, Saturday, May 21 and Sunday May 22.

Bae, 14, won the 100m and 50m freestyle events.

He also placed second in the 400m freestyle and third in the 200m individual medley.

READ ALSO: Medals galore and a new provincial record set by Langley Olympians Swim Club members at Alberta meet

Bae’s fellow LOSC athletes collected their share of top-three finishes as well.

Danny Park, 14, placed first in the 100m butterfly, and third in the 50m butterfly with a best time of 29.23, the, 200m freestyle and in the 1500m freestyle.

Alex Velicico, 14, placed second in two events in the 100m freestyle and 200m freestyle. He also placed third in the 400m freestyle.

READ ALSO: Langley’s Katelyn Schroeder takes gold at Canadian Swimming Trials

Piyush Kaul, 16, placed second in the 100m backstroke, third in the 50m backstroke and in the 200m backstroke.

Isabella Brunoro, 18, was second in the 200m butterfly and third in the 400m Individual medley with a time of 1:08.82.

Yeonwoo Choi, 14, placed first in the 400m individual medley.

Kalan Larson, 14, was first in the 100m breaststroke.

Judy Juggiah, 12, placed second in the 50m breaststroke.

Alyssa Beaulieu, 12, placed third in the 200m individual medley.

Sam Park, 17, placed third in the 400m individual medley.

LangleySwimming