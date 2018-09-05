Bailey Herbert posted a strong performance at the Junior Pan Pacific swimming championships in Fiji. Supplied

Langley’s Bailey Herbert sets club record at international meet

Langley Olympians Swimmer competes at the Jr. Pan Pacific Championships in Fiji

Langley Olympians Swimmer Bailey Herbert made the finals in five out of the six events she swam at the Jr. Pan Pacific Championships in Fiji and set a club record in the process.

The event is one of the top meets in the world for swimmers 14 to 18.

The 15-year-old Herbert placed sixth in the A final 400m individual medley in Fiji with a personal best time of 4:49.95, which is also a new Langley Olympians club record.

She placed sixth in the A finals 200m individual medley with a time of 2:17.40, third in the B final 100m breaststroke with a time of 1:10.75, fourth in the B final 200m butterfly with a time of 2:15.76 and sixth in the B final for 200m breaststroke with a time of 2:36.10.

In April, Herbert earned her ticket to the international competition by taking silver in the 400 individual medley at the Canadian swimming championships in Montreal in April, where she recorded a personal best to win a spot on Team Canada and the chance to swim against the United States, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Ecuador, Fiji, Mexico, Singapore, and Korea at the Aug. 23 to 27 competition.

The 15-year-old Herbert has been swimming competitively since she was almost eight.

“I’m still learning things all the time,” Herbert said after she won a berth on Team Canada.

“I just want to keep trying to improve, keep getting better and just improve my strokes and see where that takes me.”

Canada ended the four-day Fiji meet with 12 medals; two gold, four silver and six bronze.

Registration for the Langley Olympians Swim Club is ongoing.

A free two-week tryout is offered for new members.

For more information, call 604-532-5257 or visit the club website.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
