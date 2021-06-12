Langley’s Brie King, seen here playing as a TWU Spartan, was a standout for Canada Saturday, June 12, as the team downed Serbia 3-1. (file)

Langley’s Brie King, seen here playing as a TWU Spartan, was a standout for Canada Saturday, June 12, as the team downed Serbia 3-1. (file)

Langley’s Brie King cited for outstanding play in Canada’s 3-1 win over Serbia in Volleyball Nations League action

King ‘set a great game and put our hitters in good situations’ coach said

Langley’s Brie King was a standout as Canada beat Serbia in women’s volleyball action Saturday, June 12.

Canada defeated Serbia 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18) for the women’s team’s third Volleyball Nations League (VNL) win of the tournament in Italy.

“Today we played well,” said head coach Shannon Winzer. “We got shaky early on in serve receive, but we came back and did a better job finding consistency on first contact.

READ ALSO: Langley’s Trinity Western University sends four to Olympic volleyball team

“There were some solid performances all-round; Brie (King) set a great game and put our hitters in good situations and our hitters delivered. It was also really nice to see six rotations of aggressive serving from the baseline and in the fourth set, I think that was key to not allowing Serbia to find any rhythm.”

After a strong start in VNL that included wins over China and Germany, Canada struggled in the third portion of play, so today’s win was a confidence boost at the beginning of this phase.

READ ALSO: A record-setting streak for Trinity Western women’s volleyball team

King said the team just”wanted to just shake off after the last couple of games and play really free and I think we did it tonight. Serbia are an awesome team and they pushed us, and I think that we were all together and you could feel it in the way we played tonight. All our attackers did a really good job being aggressive. You can tell that we were not shying away from the big moments, but taking big swings, which gave us all the confidence that we had to take a win in this game right from the very beginning.”

Serbia is a traditional powerhouse in volleyball, including an Olympic silver medal in 2016 and the gold at the last World Championship in 2018. This is the Canadian women’s team’s first appearance in VNL.

Canada’s Kiera Van Ryk continues to dominate in scoring, leading today with 21 points, and is at the top of the charts for the whole tournament in scoring and attacking.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

@TrinityWesternSpartansLangleyVolleyball

Previous story
Christian Eriksen in stable condition, Euro 2020 match resumes

Just Posted

Aldergrove journalist Dean Broughton and his father, Bert. (Special to The Star)
Leave it to Aldergrove resident to tell your living legacy

Journalist Dean Broughton found the importance of family stories by conversing with his father

Langley’s Brie King, seen here playing as a TWU Spartan, was a standout for Canada Saturday, June 12, as the team downed Serbia 3-1. (file)
Langley’s Brie King cited for outstanding play in Canada’s 3-1 win over Serbia in Volleyball Nations League action

King ‘set a great game and put our hitters in good situations’ coach said

John Diefenbaker and Dwight Eisenhower at the signing of the Columbia River Treaty, January 1961. (White House Photo Office)
Painful Truth: All elections are a roll of the dice

A federal election is coming, and anything could happen

A worker clears out damaged fixtures from a front office of Coast Capital Savings credit union in Brookswood 4145 - 200th Street on Saturday, June 12, after a car knocked out an exterior roof support beam and smashed in a window. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Car takes out front window of credit union in Brookswood

Witnesses say it happened while the driver was trying to park

Susan Cairns (left) during one of the school foundation’s annual fundraisers. Now, on behalf of the organization, she’s released a statement of support in the wake of the 215 children’s bodies discovered at a former residential school in Kamloops. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley School District Foundation called to action by ‘atrocity’

Board and executive director describe ordeal as a ‘travesty’, and vow to ‘be there’ with support and aid

At an outdoor drive-in convocation ceremony, Mount Royal University bestows an honorary Doctor of Laws on Blackfoot Elder and residential school survivor Clarence Wolfleg in Calgary on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘You didn’t get the best of me’: Residential school survivor gets honorary doctorate

Clarence Wolfleg receives honorary doctorate from Mount Royal University, the highest honour the school gives out

Two-year-old Ivy McLeod laughs while playing with Lucky the puppy outside their Chilliwack home on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: B.C. family finds ‘perfect’ puppy with limb difference for 2-year-old Ivy

Ivy has special bond with Lucky the puppy who was also born with limb difference

The Walmart store along Highway 16 will be removing its traditional belt checkout lines and offering a “100 per cent self-checkout” option to customers. (Black Press File Photo)
Walmart getting rid of human cashiers at B.C. store as part of pilot project

And preparing online grocery purchase service

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A million-dollar ticket was sold to an individual in Vernon from the Lotto Max draw Friday, June 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Vernon

One lucky individual holds one of 20 tickets worth $1 million from Friday’s Lotto Max draw

“65 years, I’ve carried the stories in my mind and live it every day,” says Jack Kruger. (Athena Bonneau)
‘Maybe this time they will listen’: Survivor shares stories from B.C. residential school

Jack Kruger, living in Syilx territory, wasn’t surprised by news of 215 children’s remains found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School

A logging truck carries its load down the Elaho Valley near in Squamish, B.C. in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody
Squamish Nation calls for old-growth logging moratorium in its territory

The nation says 44% of old-growth forests in its 6,900-square kilometre territory are protected while the rest remain at risk

Flowers and cards are left at a makeshift memorial at a monument outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains are believed to have been discovered buried near the city in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Pick a Sunday:’ Indigenous leaders ask Catholics to stay home, push for apology

Indigenous leaders are calling on Catholics to stand in solidarity with residential school survivors by not attending church services

“They will never be forgotten, every child matters,” says Sioux Valley Chief Jennifer Bone in a video statement June 1. (Screen grab)
104 ‘potential graves’ detected at site of former residential school in Manitoba

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation working to identify, repatriate students buried near former Brandon residential school

Most Read