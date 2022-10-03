Langley’s Chloe Tran launches collegiate career by taking GNAC golfer of the week award

Langley golfer Chloe Tran opened both the season and her collegiate career by winning women’s golf player of the week at the True North Classic in Richmond Sept 12-13. (Wilson Wong/Simon Fraser Red Leafs)

Walnut Grove’s Chloe Tran opened both the season and her collegiate career by being named GNAC (Great Northwest Athletic Conference, which includes five U.S. states and B.C.) women’s golf player of the week at Canada’s only NCAA golf event.

Tran placed fourth at the Simon Fraser University Red Leafs’ True North Classic on Monday, Sept. 12 and Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Richmond Country Club, with a two-round score of seven-over-par 151.

She shot a 73 over the first 18 holes, tying for the second-lowest round in the tournament.

“One of the goals heading into this event was to keep my emotions level, not letting them get too high or too low,” said Tran. “I think I did a good job of that over the last two days.

“I didn’t play super well in qualifying leading up to this event. With nerves, it was a bit overwhelming for the first little bit, so being able to compete as an individual to get used to the college golf setting was good for me and my confidence. It was very exciting to place as the team’s top finisher.”

It marked the return of Canada’s only NCAA golf event which launched in 2019, and then

Because she competed at the event as an individual, her scores didn’t count towards the SFU team score (The team placed second).

The other Langley golfer on the SFU roster, Sueah Park, did not compete in the event.

Tran’s signing was announced last November.

At the time, head coach Matt Steinbach viewed her as “an amazing well-rounded student-athlete who embodies all of our program values. She has a great foundation in all four components of golf and is very mature in her on course approach. I’m thrilled to have Chloe joining our program and I know she will have an immediate impact on and off the course.”

Tran played for the Walnut Grove school team and belongs to the Pagoda Ridge Golf Course near Fort Langley.

In 2019, Tran led Walnut Grove to the Fraser Valley Junior Championship and the senior team to third place. At the B.C. championships that same year, Walnut Grove placed fourth.

