Langley’s Cohee gets the call to play for Canada

Langley’s Jadon Cohee has been named to Canada’s national basketball team.

Cohee, a 6’3” guard with the UBC Thunderbirds basketball team, has an impressive list of credits going back to his high school days.

When the Walnut Grove Gators won the Fraser Valley senior boys AAA championship final in 2013, to take the first Fraser Valley senior boys basketball championship in school history, Cohee, who finished with 21 points, was named the tournament’s most valuable player.

More recently, Cohee was named the U SPORTS male athlete of the month in March of 2020 for his key role in propelling the T-Birds to their first Canada West conference title since 2013, and their 10th in program history.

He averaged 22.8 points per game over a pair of regular season and three playoff contests, capped off by a monstrous performance with 24 points and five assists while playing in all 40 minutes the CW final.

Cohee finished the CW playoffs with the second most points (63) and second most three-pointers (8) while logging more minutes than any other player.

UBC went on to capture the bronze medal at the U SPORTS Final 8 Basketball Championships in Ottawa, defeating the Western Mustangs in the-third place game.

Cohee was one of six athletes named to the senior men’s national team roster for the third and final “window” of the FIBA AmeriCup 2022 Qualifiers.

Canada will play between Feb. 17-21, taking on the U.S. Virgin Islands and Cuba twice each in a protected bubble in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“In these extraordinary times, it is a personal choice for our players and staff about whether to participate in this window,” said Glen Grunwald, president and CEO of Canada Basketball. “I would like to commend each and every one for their commitment to representing our country.”

Team Canada members will be tested daily for COVID-19, along with other measures to protect the health and well-being of the athletes, coaches and staff.

The FIBA AmeriCup 2022 qualifiers feature 16 teams from the Americas zone divided into four groups of four teams. Teams will play each other twice during the qualifying phase. The top three finishing teams in each Group will earn a qualifying berth in the FIBA AmeriCup 2022.

Canada is currently ranked fourth in Group C along with Cuba (1-2), Dominican Republic (3-1) and U.S. Virgin Islands (1-2).

