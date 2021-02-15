Langley’s Jadon Cohee will play for Canada (Greg Mason/U Sports)

Langley’s Jadon Cohee will play for Canada (Greg Mason/U Sports)

Langley’s Cohee gets the call to play for Canada

Named to national basketball team

Langley’s Jadon Cohee has been named to Canada’s national basketball team.

Cohee, a 6’3” guard with the UBC Thunderbirds basketball team, has an impressive list of credits going back to his high school days.

When the Walnut Grove Gators won the Fraser Valley senior boys AAA championship final in 2013, to take the first Fraser Valley senior boys basketball championship in school history, Cohee, who finished with 21 points, was named the tournament’s most valuable player.

READ ALSO: Gators snap up the big victory

More recently, Cohee was named the U SPORTS male athlete of the month in March of 2020 for his key role in propelling the T-Birds to their first Canada West conference title since 2013, and their 10th in program history.

He averaged 22.8 points per game over a pair of regular season and three playoff contests, capped off by a monstrous performance with 24 points and five assists while playing in all 40 minutes the CW final.

Cohee finished the CW playoffs with the second most points (63) and second most three-pointers (8) while logging more minutes than any other player.

UBC went on to capture the bronze medal at the U SPORTS Final 8 Basketball Championships in Ottawa, defeating the Western Mustangs in the-third place game.

Cohee was one of six athletes named to the senior men’s national team roster for the third and final “window” of the FIBA AmeriCup 2022 Qualifiers.

Canada will play between Feb. 17-21, taking on the U.S. Virgin Islands and Cuba twice each in a protected bubble in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“In these extraordinary times, it is a personal choice for our players and staff about whether to participate in this window,” said Glen Grunwald, president and CEO of Canada Basketball. “I would like to commend each and every one for their commitment to representing our country.”

Team Canada members will be tested daily for COVID-19, along with other measures to protect the health and well-being of the athletes, coaches and staff.

READ ALSO: Aldergrove’s Joel Waterman gets an invitation to the national soccer team training camp

The FIBA AmeriCup 2022 qualifiers feature 16 teams from the Americas zone divided into four groups of four teams. Teams will play each other twice during the qualifying phase. The top three finishing teams in each Group will earn a qualifying berth in the FIBA AmeriCup 2022.

Canada is currently ranked fourth in Group C along with Cuba (1-2), Dominican Republic (3-1) and U.S. Virgin Islands (1-2).

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

basketballLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHL adapts COVID-19 approach through 1st month of season

Just Posted

Canopy has sold its Aldergrove greenhouse (Langley Advance Times file)
Canopy sells Aldergrove and Delta greenhouses at a loss

They went for $40.7 million, filing in the U.S. reveals

Langley’s Jadon Cohee will play for Canada (Greg Mason/U Sports)
Langley’s Cohee gets the call to play for Canada

Named to national basketball team

Delta Police investigating a shooting between two vehicles Sunday evening. (Shane MacKichan photos)
Delta police investigating shooting between two vehicles

Burned out vehicle found in Langley

Some students at Walnut Grove Secondary School took a provincial exam outside of their cohort. (Walnut Grove Secondary photo)
Provincial exam administered outside student cohorts in some Langley schools

Ministry of Education requires test be delivered in a common area, district says

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley walker sending out thanks and huge hugs

Proof there’s good people in town: Kind person returned woman’s lost driver’s licence to her door

Lynda Hartman, 75, visits her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, in a “hug tent” set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
VIDEO: ‘Hug tent’ provides safe embraces at U.S. elderly home

Since the pandemic hit, similar tents have popped up around the country and in places like Brazil

File photo. (Pixabay)
Dangerous conditions in Whistler area mountains lead to 2nd death in 2 days

This is the second fatality in the area in just two days

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP say an officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle hit a patch of ice and rolled over in Nanaimo, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Mountie sustained serious injuries after vehicle hit ice en route to call in Nanaimo

Officer was admitted to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Surrey man facing charges after allegedly posing as police officer in Richmond

Gurmandeep Singh Atwal also charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Thomas Tremblay, 68, as found dead in a Burnaby park on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Vancouver police handout)
Missing senior with brain injury found dead in Burnaby park

RCMP believe Thomas Tremblay, who had failed to return home from a walk, died due to exposure

A petition is circulating to keep convicted murder David Ennis from getting parole. Ennis murdered the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Park in 1982. (Tammy Arishenkoff/change.org)
Petition started to keep convicted killer in Wells Gray Park murders behind bars

David Ennis, formerly David Shearing, is up for parole in July.

Charlene Brunelle wipes her eye as she listens to people speak about loved ones they have lost, before the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The march is held to honour missing and murdered women and girls from the community with stops along the way to commemorate where women were last seen or found. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Marchers gather for annual B.C. event to honour missing, murdered women

Myrna Cranmer said violence, COVID-19 have had a profound affect on the health of women in Downtown Eastside

The United States border crossing is seen Friday, March 20, 2020, in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
New rules in effect for travellers entering Canada at land border crossings

Test must be taken within the 72 hours before crossing

Most Read