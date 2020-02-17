Langley runner Nick Colyn bettered his previous personal record for the mile by more than a second at the Husky Classic in Seattle on Saturday, Feb. 15. (TWU)

Langley’s Colyn punches his ticket to U SPORTS championships

Trinity Western University runner records two personal bests at Seattle meet

Langley runner Nick Colyn had a very good weekend.

Colyn, a member of the Trinity Western University Spartans team, ran 8:09.19 in the 3,000 metre at the Husky Classic in the Dempsey Indoor Center at Seattle on Friday, Feb. 14, just a few seconds shy of Spartan alum Declan White’s program record.

That gave Colyn automatic qualification into the U SPORTS Championships March 5-7 in Edmonton.

He finished 40th overall in the 3000m, with his time just a few seconds shy of Spartan alum Declan White’s program record of 8:05.94.

On Saturday, Colyn shaved a second off his personal best in the mile, clocking in at 4:08.53.

It bettered his previous personal record by more than a second, eclipsing the 4:09.97 that he ran two years ago at the UW Invitational.

READ ALSO: The competitive Colyn brothers

READ ALSO: Langley runner takes UVIC Vikes Invitational

TWU Head Coach Shane Wiebe described it as a “breakthrough.”

“[It’s] something we’ve all been rooting him on for,’ Wiebe commented.

“It was a fantastic showing as he looked strong the entire race, so it’s safe to say we’re all really happy for him.

On Saturday,

Meanwhile, in the field, Spartan Denzel Brown put together a season’s best performance in triple jump with a mark of 14.10m to finish sixth overall.

TWU’s David Boyd equaled his season’s best in pole vault, clearing 4.91m to finish fourth.

Kenny Blackman Jr. finished fifth in the 60m in 6.95, while Ben Tjernagel was ninth in a season’s best 6.99.

Rachel Jerome, the lone Spartan competing on the women’s side, ran a time of 7.95 in the 60m preliminaries before finishing seventh in the final in 8.03.

Jerome also jumped 5.31m in long jump.

