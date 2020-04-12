Langley athlete Nick Colyn won the Spartans Complete Champion Award – the top honour a Spartan athlete can earn over his or her careers at Trinity Western University (file)

Langley’s Colyn takes top athletic honour at Trinity Western

Wins Spartans Complete Champion Award

Lamgley’s Nick Colyn is a winner of the Spartans Complete Champion Award – the highest honour a Spartan athlete can earn over his or her careers at Langley-based Trinity Western University (TWU).

For Colyn, the honour caps an outstanding career as a cross country and track and field star.

In his fifth and final season, he put together his most impressive season as a Spartan, highlighted by a silver medal in the 1500m and a bronze medal in the 3000m at the Canada West Track & Field Championships, as well as a fifth-place finish at the Canada West Cross Country Championships.

Academically, Colyn is pursuing medical school and has regularly been an Academic All-Canadian throughout his time at TWU.

The Complete Champion Award goes to “student-athletes who are outstanding in athletic achievements, who advance to the edge of their abilities both academically and personally, and who also demonstrate leadership and a desire to grow spiritually,” a TWU statement said.

It notes “he has been a spiritual leader within the team while developing into a mentoring teammate within the track and field and cross country programs.”

He is a youth leader within his church and “has enjoyed a role within his church’s worship team throughout his time at TWU,” the statement said.

READ ALSO: Langley’s Colyn punches his ticket to U SPORTS championships

READ ALSO: Medals and more medals for Langley-based Spartans at CW meet

Colyn has been a track and field coach for the last six years in a variety of capacities, and has also started an on-campus community garden at TWU.

2019-20 SPARTAN AWARDS

Murray Hall Legacy Leadership Legacy Awards | Kristen Sakaki (WSOC) & Jarrett Fontaine (MHKY)

Bahta Melles Awards | Jessica Bailey (WVB) & Aaron Paetkau (MBB)

Scholar-Athlete Awards | Mowa Adeleye (T&F) & Pearce Eshenko (MVB)

Rookie of the Year Awards | Issy Scholtens (WRUG) & Jake Ruby (MSOC)

Athlete of the Year Awards | Jenaya Robertson (WSOC) & Eric Loeppky (MVB)

LangleySportsTrinity Western University

