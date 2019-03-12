Credo Christian won the 1A championships by defeating defending champions Unity Christian. Supplied

Langley’s Credo Christian girls take gold at provincial basketball tournament

Second win for Kodiaks at 1A girls

Going into the girls 1A provincial basketball championships in Abbotsford, Credo Christian head coach Kayla VanderHorst knew victory was possible, but it wouldn’t be easy.

“We kind of knew it was anybody’s game,” VanderHorst said.

“We came in knowing that we could win [but] we would have to fight for it.”

Credo had core players from the same group that won the provincials two years ago, the first time in 25 years for the Langley school.

“The girls were in a really good head space,” VanderHorst said.

“They had a really strong mental game and at the end of the day I felt that whats won it for us.”

On Saturday, it was Credo Christian versus Unity Christian, defending champions from 2018 in the final.

“It was tight the whole time, as we knew it would be,” VanderHorst said.

“We’ve played them three time this season and every time we’ve played them it’s been within 10 points.

By the half, Kodiaks were down eight points.

“I said to the girls at half time, we’re outplaying them, but they’re outscoring us and we need buckets to win.”

Credo built up a seven-point lead in the second, but the tenacious Unity players weren’t about to give up, putting up a three-pointer in the closing seconds.

“We managed to hold the ball until the end,” VanderHorst said.

Credo won 75-71.

READ ALSO: Credo Kodiaks claw to provincial 1A girls basketball crown

Credo’s Kari Stam was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

“She’s just a very consistent player which is always good to have as a coach,” VanderHost said.

Credo Christian’s Rebekah Allison was named most defensive player.

Her coach said the physically fearless Allison is a “firecracker … the most exciting and sometimes terrifying [type of player] for a coach to watch.”

Kodiak Esther Allison made the first all-star team.

Allison, the tallest Credo player was described as a “really valuable” three-point shooter by coach VanderHorst.

“She [was] defending on the inside against the big players and putting up numbers for us [as well].”

There will be some rebuilding to do next year, with the entire Credo starting line-up graduating, but many outstanding players like Stam and Allison will be back to take another run at a third provincial title.

READ ALSO: Credo Christian Kodiaks of Langley take silver at 1A boys provincial basketball championships

 

Credo’s Kari Stam was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament. Supplied

Previous story
Fraser Valley Bandits hire pair of assistant coaches
Next story
Alphonso Davies returns to Vancouver for CONCACAF Nations League qualifying game

Just Posted

Langley’s Credo Christian girls take gold at provincial basketball tournament

Second win for Kodiaks at 1A girls

Tax increase of 3.85 per cent coming for Langley Township property owners

The new budget is on its way to approval.

‘Fairy Godmother’ pampers Langley students in need for prom

Foundation provided 17 students who have faced adversity a day of free shopping and glamour.

No vote on watershed study for Langley’s West Creek

A study might be ordered in the coming months, however.

Conservatives prepare to choose new candidate for Langley-Aldergrove

About a dozen people are considering running for MP Mark Warawa’s job

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 373 Max 8

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

VIDEO: A ride-along with Surrey’s Gang Enforcement Team

Surrey RCMP’s gang squad reveals how they’re trying to make a difference, both on and off the streets

Fraser Valley Bandits hire pair of assistant coaches

Abbotsford-based pro basketball team names Graves and Hill as assistant coaches

12 B.C. school districts get total of $1.2 million in gang-prevention funds

Money in partnership with Boys Club Network for after-school programs and more

Vancouver businessman among those charged in U.S. college exam scandal

David Sidoo is a UBC alumnus and president of an oil and gas company

Police arrest B.C. man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

RCMP assist investigation with search of rural Shuswap property

Gunman shoots 25-year-old man at Richmond port training centre

Shooting happened at BC Maritime Employers Association Waterfront Training Centre on Mitchell Island

Most Read