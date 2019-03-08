Langley’s Credo Christian onto next round of boys 1A basketball provincials

The next game for the local team is Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The 1A tournament continues Friday and Saturday at the Langley Events centre. (Paul Yates/Vancouver Sports Pictures)

by Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre

A Langley team is among the final four at the 1A Tournament at the BC High School Basketball Championships as the quarter-final round is complete at the Langley Events Centre with all four stop seeds advancing through the first two days.

Friday’s semifinal slate pits No. 1 Glenlyon Norfolk (Victoria) against No. 4 Credo Christian (Langley) at 3:30 p.m. while the second semifinal features No. 2 Kelowna Christian against No. 3 Highroad Academy (Chilliwack) at 5:15 p.m. Both games are at Centre Court at Langley Events Centre.

For complete day two results, visit www.bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com/1aboys/

No.1 Glenlyon Norfolk Gryphons 80 defeat No. 8 King David Lions 72

For the second straight game, Chris Graham put up 30-plus points to lead top-ranked Glenlyon Norfolk (Victoria) past Vancouver’s King David.

Graham scored 36 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a game in which the Gryphons never trailed.

Oliver Munt led the Lions with 26 points and 16 rebounds.

No. 4 Credo Christian Kodiaks 78 defeat No. 5 Vernon Christian Royals 58

Trailing by as many as 15 points in the second quarter and down 10 entering the fourth quarter, Langley’s Credo Christian Kodiaks exploded for 38 points in the final period as they rallied for a stunning 78-58 win over the Vernon Christian Royals.

Stephan Klein led Credo Christian with 22 points and eight rebounds while Anthony Vanderstoep had 21 points and Will Dykstra chipped in with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Devon Hofsink led Vernon Christian with 23 points and 13 rebounds.

No. 3 Highroad Academy Knights 70 defeat No. 6 Similkameen Sparks 62

After the Similkameen (Keremeos) Sparks exploded for 23 points in the third quarter, erasing a 16-point halftime deficit and turning it into a one-point game, it was Chilliwack’s Highroad Academy’s turn to respond and the Knights did just that, winning the fourth quarter and the game, 70-62.

Aidan Morris (20 points), Easton Abel (15 points, seven rebounds, six steals) and Dawson Hartskamp (14 points, 10 rebounds) keyed the Knights’ attack while Corbin Marsden (26 points, 17 rebounds), Tyson Douanpangya (18 points) and Jughrag Boparai (15 points) led the Sparks.

No. 4 Kelowna Christian Knights 77 defeat No. 7 Cedars Christian Eagles 43

After a low-scoring first quarter where Kelowna Christian scored seven points to Cedars Christian’s six, the Knights found their game, scoring 25, 26 and 21 points on their way to a 77-43 victory.

Colin Christophe (17 points) and Parker Martens (13 points) led Kelowna Christian while Evan Staves had 14 points to lead Cedars Christian.