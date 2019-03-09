Langley’s Credo Christian plays for gold in the 1A final at BC High School Boys Basketball Championships

Credo Christian will play for gold in the BC High School Boys Basketball Championships. Photo courtesy Paul Yates Vancouver Sports Pictures

A Langley team will be going for gold in their hometown as the No. 4 Credo Christian Kodiaks get set to face the No. 2 Kelowna Christian Knights in the 1A Tournament championship game at the BC High School Boys Basketball Championships at the Langley Events Centre.

The Kodiaks have never won the provincial title while the Knights have five in their trophy case, most in tournament history.

No. 4 Credo Christian Kodiaks won their gold medal opprtunity be defeating No. 1 Glenlyon Norfolk Gryphons 97-88 in double overtime.

It took an extra 10 minutes and each team lost five players to fouling out, but in the end, Langley’s Credo Christian Kodiaks outlasted top seed Glenlyon Norfolk of Victoria 97-88.

Credo Christian took advantage of their free throw opportunities, sinking 37 shots to their opponent’s 22.

Will Dykstra led the Kodiaks with 27 points and a dozen rebounds. Anthony Vanderstoep (18 points), Eric Sikma (17), Stephan Klein (16) and Elia Fargalla (15) also reached double digits.

Chris Graham had his third-straight 30-plus point game netting 39 points and 19 rebounds in a losing effort.

No. 2 Kelowna Christian Knights defeated No. 3 Highroad Academy Knights 58-51 to make the final.

A 19-9 third-quarter advantage helped Kelowna Christian rally to top Chilliwack’s Highroad Academy in a game that featured a dozen lead changes and was also tied on eight other occasions.

Jake Sabbagh led Kelowna Christian with 18 points and Indy Hallett had 16, including a trio of three-pointers in the final moments to put his team ahead to stay.

Elijah Grimard scored 16 to pace the Highroad Academy attack.

Four days of basketball action wrap up Saturday, with the 2A Tournament seeing Prince Rupert’s Charles Hays Rainmakers battle Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes, the No. 7 seed. The Coyotes won the title back in 1991 while the Rainmakers have never claimed the 2A trophy.

The 3A Tournament final will put the No. 9 North Delta Huskies – who have already knocked off the No. 8, the No. 1 and the No. 4 seeds – against the No. 2 Vernon Panthers. Both teams are in search of the first championship in their respective histories.

And one night after knocking off the No. 1 seed, Surrey’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers eliminated the defending 4A champion Burnaby South Rebels, setting up a showdown with the No. 7 Kelowna Owls.

The Owls have one 4A championship while Lord Tweedsmuir is in search of their first.

The first of the four championship finals, the 1A game, tips off at 1:30 p.m. with all four set for the Arena Bowl. The 2A game begins at 3:30 p.m., the 3A final is slated for 6:00 p.m. and the 4A final begins at 8:15 p.m.