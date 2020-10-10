Langley golfer Danny Im has had a good season (file)

Langley’s Danny Im wins again as Maple Leaf Junior Golf tour draws to a close

Now, the national competition

At 16, Langley golfer Danny Im is often described as a veteran player on the Maple Leaf Junior (MJT) golf tour.

He is also a consistent winner, with his latest victory at the conclusion of the 2020 MJT regular season in BC at the Mayfair Lakes golf course in Richmond, held Oct. 4 – 5.

Imsuccessfully defended his title from last year, recording scores of 71 and 76 (147).

“I know I could have done better, but it feels good to get the win,” remarked Im.

“I did a great job of staying cool and coming back after hitting some poor shots.”

In September, Im eked out a narrow victory over the Juvenile Boys Division in Pitt Meadows with the MJT Fall Series at Golden Eagle Golf Club.

Im fired 67 and 76 (143) to win the title by one stroke.

Im and fellow Langley golfer Erin Lee were among several MJT order of merit winners announced by the tour.

As well, Im shared the $2,000 Dylan Reichelt Memorial Award with Ilirian Zalli of Vancouver, reflecting their respective achievements as juvenile and junior boys Order of Merit points leaders in B.C.

Next up is the 2020 MJT National Championship, presented by TaylorMade and Adidas golf at Morgan Creek Golf Course in Surrey, which began Friday, Oct. 9 and will run until Monday, Oct. 12.

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is Canada’s only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

MJT hosts close to 90 events across Canada, including free Ford Go Golf Junior Clinics, the MJT Mini Tour for 12U and multi-day events for competitive players aged 11-19 which also offer qualifiers for international tournaments.


