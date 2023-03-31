Langley’s Derrick Cruz presented W.R. Bennett Award at B.C. Winter Games

Cruz was one of several Langley athletes to medal at Vernon event

Langley karate athlete Derrick Cruz was presented with the W.R. Bennett Award for Athletic Excellence on Sunday, March 26, at the close of the B.C. Winter Games in Vernon, in recognition of his outstanding achievements on and off the mat. (Courtesy B.C. Winter Games)

The award recognizes one athlete at each BC Winter and BC Summer Games who demonstrates athletic achievement and leadership and includes a $2,500 bursary. Sunday’s presentation was made by Greater Vernon President Nicky Dunlop as part of the final day of karate competition at Kalamalka Secondary School in Coldstream.

At the Greater Vernon BC Winter Games, Cruz took home three gold medals in the Team Kata, Individual Kata, and Individual Kumite events.

“We are so happy that Derrick is awarded with this generous award. Derrick’s achievements are a good testimony to his dedication, resilience, and persistence – and he does it all with grace, calm, and the best attitude ever at his young age,” said Fraser Valley Zone 3 head coach Kamelia Fard.

“We are so proud of him and feel blessed to be a part of his exciting life journey from every aspect; excelling in the sport of karate, academic advancement, and watching him grow to a wonderful member of his community.”

Cruz was awarded the Karate BC Sportsmanship Award when he was U12 and the Karate BC Athlete of the Year Award in 2022 after winning a trio of gold medals in his age category at the Karate BC Provincial Championships in Richmond. He is a standout competitor in both Kata and Kumite, which is unique as most karate athletes compete in only one discipline.

In his free time, Cruz volunteers at his karate club teaching students as well as at community events in support of at-risk families and anti-bullying initiatives. His goal is to represent Canada in both Kata and Kumite at the 2023 Junior Pan American Karate Championships.

Through his extensive volunteering and leadership, Cruz has truly embodied the values of the BC Games Culture of the Games, which promotes positivity, respectfulness, inclusivity, and accessibility for all participants.

“He is gifted with a strong character and is a good example of setting goals and staying focused on them no matter what obstacles come on the way,” said Fard.

The W.R. Bennett Award for Athletic Excellence was named in honour of the former Premier of British Columbia, Bill Bennett, who was instrumental in starting the BC Summer and BC Winter Games program in 1978. The award was first presented by Bennett at the 2008 BC Summer Games, which were hosted in his hometown of Kelowna.

Langley athletes did well at the games, bringing home multiple medals in karate and gymnastics

Individually, Sophia Nasser won silver in women’s artistic gymnastics uneven bars, Sanne-Lise Garbe won bronze in women’s artistic gymnastics vault, Adriana Garbe won bronze in all-round women’s gymnastics, Ben Scarborough won silver in men’s parallel bars, Kayden Sorge took gold in men’s pommel horse, Miley Sawyer won bronze in under 60 kg men’s judo, Orion Rotbart won bronze in the same category, Derrick Cruz won gold in karate kata advanced boys and kumite advanced boys, Cole Puchalski won bronze in karate kumite advanced boys, James Shead won bronze in kumite intermediate boys, Ethan Speers won silver in kumite intermediate boys, Cash Coogan won bronze in kumite intermediate boys, Emily Thoeny won silver in kata intermediate girls and bronze in kumite intermediate girls, Saanvi Lad won bronze in kata intermediate girls and silver in kumite intermediate girls.

As well, Langley teams took home seven medals, six bronze and one silver in karate (kumite and kata) events, and two silver in artistic gymnastics.

Langley’s Cruz, Speers, Puchalski and teammate Aarav Agarkar won gold in team kata.

They were among more 1,300 participants from across the province, athletes, coaches, and officials from 122 communities who competed in Vernon from Friday, March 24, to Sunday, March 26.

