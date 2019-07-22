Langley’s Erin Lee wins Kelowna MJT titles

Langley’s Erin Lee won low overall girls score and MJT U15 Girls Division title for the third time. (Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour photo)

Langley golfer Erin Lee took the low overall girls score and MJT U15 Girls Division titles for the third time this year, as the BC swing on the Boston Pizza-presented Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour rolled into the interior for the MJT Ford Series at Okanagan Golf Club on July 18th and 19th.

Lee, 14, carded rounds of 73 and 75 (148), including five birdies, to defend her title after winning this event last year.

“I think that the staff does a great job, especially Chris Hood, the tournament director, at running the events and making them enjoyable,” commented Lee, who now gets set to travel to Alberta for the 2019 Canadian Junior Girls Championship that gets under way Monday, July 29 in Lethbridge.

Coming in second place in the division was 13-year-old Langley golfer Annalise Stolzenberg, of Langley, who fired rounds of 82 and 78 (160).

Over two rounds of tournament golf on the Bear Course, players were competing for titles in seven divisions as well as for spots on MJT Team Canada to Australia’s JNJG International Junior Classic.

It was a birdie fest for the 10-time MJT winner, Cooper Humphreys, 14, with an eagle and 11 birdies over 36 holes, winning the MJT Bantam Division with scorching scores of 66 and 72 (138).

Humphreys, from Kelowna, commented, “I had a tough start to the second day going two-over par in my first three holes. But I stayed patient and didn’t give up out there and was happy to come out with the win.”

Osoyoos, resident, Alexandrea Brunner, 16, grabbed a come-from-behind victory in the MJT Girls 15-18 Division with scores of 82 and 81 (163).

Finishing tied for second place were Sueah Park, 15, of Langley (81, 83 – 164), and Breanna MacPherson, 18, of West Kelowna, (85, 79 – 164).

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour presented by Boston Pizza is the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

MJT hosts close to 80 events across Canada, including free Ford Go Golf Junior Clinics, the MJT Mini Tour for seven- to 12-year-olds, the Collegiate Tour for 19- to 23 -year-olds, and multi-day events for competitive players aged 11 to 18 which are also qualifiers for international competitions.

The program offers annual awards, scholarships, and frequent player incentives to help reward player’s performance and participation throughout each season.

For more information, see www.maplejt.com.

