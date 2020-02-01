Flip City gymnasts performed well at the ICF Coaches Cup in Seattle. (supplied)

Langley’s Flip City returns from ICF with medals

Nikita Arendarenko won all-around, pommel Horse and high bar

Flip City gymnast Nikita Arendarenko took top spot at the ICF Coaches Cup men’s meet in Seattle during the Jan. 25 – 26 weekend.

Competing in the Level 7, Division 1 meet, Arendarenko won all-around, pommel horse and high bar as well as silver on rings, and bronze on floor and vault.

Other members of the Langley-based club posted top-10 finishes, including Affaan Bhaiji, who took ninth spot in Level 6, Division 1 as well as sixth place finishes on floor, and pommels.

In the Level 6, Division 1 meet, Daniel Hung’s top result was a sixth place finish on High Bar.

Brother Christopher Hung’s recorded a seventh place finish on rings.

The meet was a fundraiser for ICF scholarship foundation, , which was started by a 12-year-old Washington state gymnast to help his peers.

READ ALSO: Flip City athletes shine in Quebec, Washington, Richmond

READ ALSO: Langley gymnast reaches new heights at Canadian nationals

Flip City has been teaching gymnastics to kids in the Langley area since 1998 when it was opened by Rusty and Sue Pierce.

In 2007, Flip City Gymnastics Club was created, so that club athletes could receive financial support in attaining their competitive goals, while also helping to promote community involvement in the sport of gymnastics.

Flip City club moved to Walnut Grove in 2011 where it continues to provide competitive and non-competitive instruction in gymnastics, trampoline, hybrid movement and cheerleading.

It operates as a non-profit organization.

