Langley’s Foster leads Team Canada to podium finish in Mexico

Langley’s Tiffany Foster was part of the Canadian show jumping team that rode to a third place finish in the Longines Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI) Jumping Nations Cup of Mexico on Friday, April 28.

The inaugural event at the Otomí Club Hípico in San Miguel De Allende, Mexico, the first of three successive Nations Cups in North America this year, was a 1.60m course that challenged all six teams in attendance to deliver strong performances.

Stakes were especially high for the American, Mexican and Canadian teams who came to battle it out for points towards qualifying for the Longines FEI Nations Cup Final in September in Barcelona, Spain.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley’s Foster takes podium at $250K Longines FEI Jumping World Cup

Leading off for Canada in the first round was Foster, the seasoned and highest ranked show jumper on the Canadian team, riding Hamilton (Quadros 3 x Acolord), a 12-year-old Holsteiner gelding owned by the Hamilton Group, the pair had an uncharacteristic start with a rail down at the first jump but completed a technically skilled round to hold their faults to four.

“I think whenever you have number one down, it’s just one of those unfortunate things,” Foster remarked.

“He had a little stumble in the warmup so I think I maybe rode a little stronger than I needed to, so I’ll take that one. But I was really proud of my horse today, I thought he jumped great and proved just how good he is.”

Foster’s teammates also recorded downed rails and faults, with the Canadian team totaling 12 faults at the end of the first round.

In the second, Foster and fellow Canadian Erynn Ballard both recorded quick, clean rounds, but they were the only ones. Canada’s final score was 20, resulting in a third place podium finish.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Aldergrove’s Kassidy Keith makes a victorious return to Thunderbird Show Park

“Anything can happen after the first round of a Nations Cup, and this is what makes these classes so exciting. On this occasion it did not change Canada’s ultimate third place finish but pushed Mexico and the USA into a jump off for first place,” said Chef D’Equipe Ian Millar.

“This was great sport today and the Mexican team and the United States team deserve full marks.”

“It was a very good effort out there today, it was just a little bad luck here and there that kept us out of that jump off, and that’s the way it is,” he continued. “We were third today, but on the podium. Any day you’re on the podium is a good day.”

With a small margin between the top teams, the chase is on for points on the road to the Barcelona final. Next up for the Canadians will be the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup USA on May 14, 2023, in San Juan Capistrano, California.

EquestrianLangley