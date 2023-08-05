Langley’s Fournier named to Team Canada

Langley’s Stacy Fournier has been named as one of 20 athletes who will represent Canada at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Women’s Baseball World Cup Group A in Thunder Bay from August 8-13. (SFU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Stacy Fournier will play for Canada at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Women’s Baseball World Cup Group A in Thunder Bay from August 8-13.

Baseball Canada announced the names of the 20 athletes on the roster on July 30.

“We are really happy with the group of players that have been selected to represent Canada in Thunder Bay,” said Women’s National Team Manager Anthony Pluta. “The talent level of the players selected speaks to the quality of athlete in Canada. We can’t wait to get to Thunder Bay and compete with this group.”

Fournier, a Brookswood Secondary School grad, was a member of the Langley senior B Xtreme, that won the 2014 provincial championships.

In June, Fournier was selected as the permanent head coach of the Simon Fraser Softball program, the sixth head coach in team history.

Fournier had been leading the SFU Red Leafs as interim head coach. She was named to the temporary position just days before the start of the 2023 NCAA softball season after Tina Andreana resigned to take a position in the U.S.

Fournier has high-level playing and coaching experience in both softball and baseball, with recent roles as high-performance technical director and regional coordinator with Baseball B.C., as well as head coach positions with the organization’s 16U and 14U girls’ provincial teams.

She was a four-year starter at Minot State University in North Dakota, a NCAA Div. II school, where she earned an academic achievement award, as well as spots on the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference all-academic team, and went on to become a graduate assistant coach with the Minot State softball program, completing her Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in 2015.

Fournier has been a player with the Baseball B.C. provincial team since 2005. She is an active member of Canada’s national team, competing in 2013, 2017, and continuously since 2019.

Canada will open play against Mexico on Tuesday, August 8th at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay before taking on Hong Kong, USA, South Korea, and Australia.

Currently ranked as the No. 3 nation in the world based on the latest WBSC world rankings, the Women’s National Team will be playing in its first, sanctioned international baseball competition since the 2019 WBSC Americas Women’s Baseball World Cup qualifier.

