Langley’s Fraser Valley Bandits begin single ticket sales for the new season

Team plans ‘School Day’ game on Tuesday, June 7

Fraser Valley Bandits have begun selling single game tickets for their new season playing out of Langley Events Centre (LEC).

Bandits president Dylan Kular made the announcement on Tuesday, May 3.

“I am proud to officially go on sale with single-game tickets for our first season at LEC,” said Kular.

“The venue has been a great partner in supporting our vision of creating a game day spectacle and entertaining experience for our loyal fans that have supported us since 2019, as well as the new friends and fans that have embraced us since we moved to the Township of Langley.”

The Bandits will make their debut at LEC against the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday, June 4 at 2 p.m.

READ ALSO: Basketball champ returns home to play pro at Langley Events Centre

The 2022 campaign will be Fraser Valley’s fourth Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season and its first at LEC after announcing its relocation from Abbotsford in September 2021.

Bandits are planning the team’s first-ever School Day Game, on Tuesday, June 7 against the Hamilton Honey Badgers at 11 a.m.

Schools from Abbotsford, Aldergrove, City of Langley, Mission, Surrey and Township of Langley are expected to be in attendance.

Single game tickets for the School Day Game are sold-out and limited quantities of tickets are available on a per-request basis for season ticket holders and group ticket inquiries.

Bandits begin their season on the road Wednesday, May 25 against the Ottawa BlackJacks.

Following a three-game road swing to start the year, the Bandits will return to LEC for their home opener against the Rattlers on June 4.

Former Semiahmoo Secondary hoops star to return to Fraser Valley Bandits

