Georgia Ellenwood. Undated file photo

Langley’s Georgia Ellenwood named Big Ten Women’s Field Athlete of the Year

Track and field athlete becomes first heptathlon National Champion at University of Wisconsin

After winning the Big Ten Conference and NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) title in the heptathlon, Langley’s Georgia Ellenwood has been named the Big Ten Women’s Field Athlete of the Year, the league announced.

The announcement, posted to the women’s track and field page of the University of Wisconsin website on Wednesday, June 13, noted Ellenwood captured the UW Badgers’ first-ever NCAA title in the heptathlon.

“I think I’m still processing the whole thing and it doesn’t really feel like I won yet. I think it hasn’t really sunk in yet,” Ellenwood said.

Ellenwood was the only Big Ten Conference female student-athlete to win a title at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, scoring 6,146 points despite rainy conditions at Historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

VIDEO: Langley’s Georgia Ellenwood takes gold at Big Ten Outdoor Championships

That followed a record-breaking showing at the 2018 Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships where Ellenwood scored a conference record 6,173 points, the best score by a collegian in the heptathlon to win her third career Big Ten title.

That score ranks No. 5 on Canada’s all-time list, No. 10 on the NCAA all-time list and No. 12 in the world this year.

Ellenwood has qualified for the national championships every year she competed, earning six first-team All-America honors and a pair of second-team All-America accolades.

“After five years of this I’ve matured so much as an athlete, and I think that’s what I’m the most thankful,” Ellenwood said.

“I know mentally that I can do it, and not once during this championship did I believe that I couldn’t do it. That’s where I’ve matured as an athlete, I can come out here and be on top and believe that I can do that.”

READ MORE: ‘PB’ leads to bronze for Langley’s Ellenwood

During her time with the Langley Mustangs Track and Field Club, Ellenwood Set five club record at Langley Mustangs, including the heptathlon, high jump, 60 metre and 100 metre hurdles and 200 meters .

