Langley’s Giants clinch WHL playoff spot

It is the third year in a row the team will head to the playoffs

The Vancouver Giants are going to the playoffs for the third year in a row. (Graphic by Jamison Derksen)

The Vancouver Giants are going to the WHL playoffs.

A recent 11-game winning streak improved the team’s record, but it was a game they had nothing to do with that put them over the top.

The Wednesday night loss by the Prince George Cougars at the hands of the Kelowna Rockets has clinched the playoff berth for the Giants.

The Giants’ first round playoff opponent and dates are still to be determined, but heading into this weekend head coach Michael Dyck’s team sits two points shy of the Victoria Royals for second place in the B.C. Division standings, with two games in hand.

Dyck has been increasingly happy with the direction of the team in recent months, as the players have gelled and younger team members have started coming into their own.

Fittingly, the Giants and Victoria Royals will meet three times in a span of three days this weekend beginning Friday night at the Langley Events Centre at 7:30 p.m. After Friday, the two teams will then head back to the Island for games on both Saturday (7:05 p.m.) and Sunday (3:05 p.m.).