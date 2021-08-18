Langley’s Hofer plays for Canada – again

Langley’s Brodie Hofer was one of six members of Trinity Western University’s Spartans men’s volleyball team named to the Canadian team that will compete at the 2021 NORCECA continental championship in Durango, Mexico. (file)

Langley volleyball champion Brodie Hofer is playing for Canada again.

Hofer was one of six members of Trinity Western University’s Spartans men’s volleyball team named to the 14-man roster that will compete at the 2021 North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) continental championship in Durango, Mexico that got underway today, Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Canada will compete in Group A with teams from Puerto Rico, Trinidad & Tobago and host Mexico. Group B will consist of Cuba, the U.S., Dominican Republic and Guatemala.

Finals ae set for Monday, Aug. 23.

Top two teams at the end of the tournament will earn spots at the 2022 FIVB Volleyball World Championship.

Hofer, a Langley Christian grad and third-year TWU student, took part in Canada’s NextGen training group this summer in Gatineau, Quebec with fellow Spartans Jesse Elser, Mathias Elser, Pearce Eshenko, and Jackson Howe.

Sixth Spartan Eric Loeppky played with Canada’s side at the Volleyball Nations League as well as training with the Tokyo-bound Olympic team as an alternate prior to the Games.

Hofer, a 6’6” outside hitter was named TWU rookie of the year in 2019.

He joined TWU after coming off an 2017-18 campaign in which he capped his high school career at Langley Christian with a second-straight provincial title while also being named MVP, again.

With his Fraser Valley Volleyball Club, Hofer was also named an all-star at both the provincial and national championships, while leading his team to a silver medal provincially and a bronze medal nationally.

Hofer came back after being sidelined by a pair of broken toes to play for the Lightning senior boys volleyball team that downed Abbotsford Christian Knights 3-0 in the gold-medal game of the 2017 BC boys AA volleyball championship.

As a Lightning, he was named Most Valuable Player at the provincial championship three years running, under the tutelage of his mother, Carol Hofer, who was named high school coach of the year at Volleyball BC’s Hall of Fame banquet in 2018.

Hofer is no stranger to international competition, including the 2018 U21 Men’s Volleyball Championships, where Canada defeated the United States to take bronze, and playing for Canada at the 2019 U21 Pan Am Cup in Lima, Peru, making it all the way to the final game to take silver.

