Langley’s Jacob named Canada West athlete of the week

Fort Langley’s Jackson Jacob has been named the Canada West men’s golf athlete of the week, in recognition of his outstanding performance at the Alberta Invitational, playing for the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV).

At the season-opening event at Northern Bear Golf Course in Sherwood Park, Alta., Jacob fired rounds of 69 and 72 to finish at three under par, good for a four-stroke win in the men’s individual.

The sophomore from Langley, B.C. also led the Cascades men’s team to the tournament title – their two-day combined score of +19 was good for first place, ahead of the Manitoba Bisons (+21) and UBC Okanagan Heat (+22).

“Jackson’s been working hard on the way he approaches the game – not just trying to hit the ball as far as he can, but trying to adapt a more strategic way to move around the golf course,” UFV head coach Aaron Pauls noted.

“He did a phenomenal job of that over the last few days. I think he’d be one of the very few guys who didn’t have a double-bogey or worse on his card.”

The women’s golf athlete of the week was Kendra Jones-Munk of UBC Okanagan.

Next up for Cascades men’s golfers is their home tournament, the Cascades Invitational, which got underway today Tuesday Sept. 21 at Chilliwack Golf Club.

