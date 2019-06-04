Langley’s James Allenby makes list for RBC Canadian Open

Golfer was the top Canadian at the at the Canada Life Open

Langley golfer James Allenby has been named to the final field vying for the US$7.6 million purse at the 2019 RBC Canadian Open, June 3-9 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

“The field is shaping up to be one of the best in recent memory and we’re ready to welcome the best players in the world teeing it up at the 110th playing of Canada’s National Open Championship,” said Tournament Director Bryan Crawford.

“This year’s championship features a great mix of stars from all around the world, more than 30 combined Major titles and the deepest field of Canadian talent ever to challenge for our National Men’s Open title.”

In total, 156 players will compete for the US$7.6 million purse next week in Hamilton.

Allenby was the top Canadian at the at the Canada Life Open in Vancouver.

Firing a final-round 71 and finishing in a tie for second, Allenby claimed the first Canada Life Canadian Player of the Week Award of the season and the $2,500 bonus that goes along with it.

Allenby was in contention all week, battling to the end by shooting four under-par rounds, including a second-round 62, in the season-opener.

