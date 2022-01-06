Langley’s Jessica Wisotzki named GNAC women’s basketball player of the week

Jessica Wisotzki was named the GNAC women’s basketball player of the week for the second time this season after she led SFU to an 84-71 win over Western Oregon on Saturday, Jan. 1. (Wilson Wong/SFU Athletics)

Langley’s Jessica Wisotzki was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s basketball player of the week for the second time this season, after she led Simon Fraser University to an 84-71 win over Western Oregon on Saturday, Jan. 1.

Wisotzki led all scorers with 27 points, connecting on nine of 15 from the field, four of six from three-point range, and five of seven from the free-throw line.

She also finished with four rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

SFU head coach Bruce Langford said Wisotzki “was aggressive and played with real confidence. She defended their best scorer and asserted herself on offence.”

With the win, SFU improved to 1-1 in GNAC play, and 5-6 overall.

READ ALSO: Young Gators bronzed at Valley championships

Wisotzki, a former Walnut Grove Gator, completed her freshman season in 2019- 20 averaging 4.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 40.2 per cent from the field in 13 minutes per game.

An honour roll student at Walnut Grove Secondary, the 6’ 2” guard/forward led her school to a second-place finish at the 2018 Fraser Valley Championship followed by a trip to the title game of the provincial tournament.

In November, her sister Sophia signed with SFU, reuniting the siblings, who have played together before.

Their joint record includes the 2019 BC Provincial 3A Championships, where Sophia was a second team all-star and Most Outstanding Defensive Player and Jessica was first team all-star.

READ ALSO: Sisters reunited: Walnut Grove Gator Sophia Wisotzki to play for SFU with sibling

basketballLangleySFU