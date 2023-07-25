Langley’s Jessica Wisotzki plays for Canada

Langley basketball star Jessica Wisotzki has been named to Canada’s roster for the FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League 2023 Americas in Rancagua, Chile. (Gordon Kalisch/Fast Track Sports Photography/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley basketball star Jessica Wisotzki has been named to Canada’s roster for the FIBA 3×3 U23 Nations League 2023 Americas in Rancagua, Chile.

Wisotzki, who is entering her senior season with the Simon Fraser University Red Leafs, is one of six players on the Canadian team.

“I feel beyond honoured to be able to represent my country on an international stage,” she said. “It’s a privilege to wear a Canadian jersey with your name on the back. I’m very grateful to be playing the sport I love with some amazing people at this level of competition.”

Langley basketball star Jessica Wisotzki has been named to Canada’s roster for the FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League 2023 Americas in Rancagua, Chile. (Gordon Kalisch/Fast Track Sports Photography/Special to Langley Advance Times)

The winning squad in Chile will qualify for the FIBA 3×3 U23 Nations League Final. The event format for this week is explained in this outline from Canada Basketball:

“The Americas conference will feature six three-game tournaments in seven days, including daily pool play and a final. Teams earn tour standing points after each one-day event. The best-ranked team in the standings after the sixth day are declared winners of their conference and qualify for the FIBA 3×3 U23 Nations League Final taking place September 13-15 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.”

Action will continue until Sunday.

READ ALSO: Langley’s Jessica Wisotzki tops NCAA standings

Wisotzki established herself as one of the best NCAA Division II basketball players during the 2022-23 campaign with SFU. She had the 10th-best scoring average in Div. II women’s basketball, recording 21.0 points per contest. Wisotski was also second in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference in three-point baskets per game (2.4) and seventh conference-wide in three-point field goal percentage at 39.4 per cent. The player from Langley, B.C., surpassed the 1,000-point mark in career scoring in the final game of the 2022-23 season.

For her efforts, she was chosen as a unanimous selection to the 2023 All-GNAC First Team.

READ ALSO: Langley’s Wisotzki sisters shine at GNAC basketball opener

Wisotzki completed her freshman season in 2019-20 where she averaged 4.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game while shooting 40.2 per cent from the field in 13 minutes per game.

LangleySFU