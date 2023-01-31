Langley’s Jordan Schmidt wins GNAC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week award

Langley’s Jordan Schmidt, seen here in an undated file photo, earned the GNAC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week award during a Seattle meet. (Wilson Wong, SFU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Jordan Schmidt won the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) Men’s Track Athlete of the Week title for his performance at a Seattle meet on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Running for the SFU Red Leafs, the R.E. Mountain grad notched an NCAA Championships provisional qualifying time in the 800 metres.

Schmidt is an 800m specialist and two-time provincial champion, winning the provincial junior boys title in 2016 and the youth title the following year.

He was also part of the R.E. Mountain team which won the BC provincial cross-country championship for the first time in school history

SFU is the only Canadian member of the American-based GNAC.

Founded in 2001, the collegiate athletic conference operates in the northwestern United States, playing in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA)’s Division II level.

It is the only NCAA conference in any division with a Canadian university as a member.