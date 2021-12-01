Langley’s Josephson named national volleyball coach

Volleyball Canada has named Trinity Western men’s volleyball head coach Ben Josephson as the new senior men’s indoor head volleyball coach. (twu)

Volleyball Canada has named Trinity Western men’s volleyball head coach Ben Josephson as the new senior men’s indoor head volleyball coach.

Josephson will begin his national team coaching duties in April of 2022.

“A couple weeks ago I was in Disneyland with my family having a great day,” Josephson recalled.

“I received a message from Volleyball Canada High Performance Director, Julien Boucher, asking to jump on a call.”

He was offered the position sitting in a quiet booth in an empty restaurant in Disneyland while A Whole New World played and Mickey Mouse strolled by.

“The ‘Happiest Place on Earth” got a little happier” Josephson remarked.

It is, he said, his “dream job.”

“There is no other volleyball team I would ever care about as much as I do Canada. I’ve been a Spartan since 1998 (23 years) but I’ve been a Canadian my whole life. If I have to leave TWU, I’m glad it’s for the ‘Leaf. It’s a dream come true.”

Josephson guided TWU to five national championship titles, winning in 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017 and 2019, and has qualified for the U SPORTS championship tournament 11 times.

Josephson has also led the Spartans to five Canada West championships, winning in 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020, which includes TWU’s current run of nine straight appearances in the conference final. He was named both the Canada West Coach of the Year and U SPORTS Coach of the Year, three time, in 2011-12, 2013-14 and 2019-20.

This past fall, his TWU team represented Canada at the NORCECA Men’s Pan Am Cup winning a silver medal.

Josephson takes over from Canadian Olympian Glenn Hoag, who previously announced he would coach the team until Tokyo 2020.

The men’s team, based in based in Gatineau, Quebec, is currently ranked 12th in the world.

They have qualified for the last two Olympic Games, making it to the quarter-finals in both events.

Beginning in April, Spartan Athletics will promote TWU men’s volleyball assistant coaches and former U SPORTS players of the year Ben Ball and Adam Schriemer to the positions of co-interim head coaches.

Ball has been part of the TWU men’s volleyball program for 16 years. As a setter, he won two national titles, and also won three U SPORTS championships as an assistant coach. Ball was named U SPORTS men’s volleyball Player of the Year in 2011-2012.

Schriemer joined the Spartans as a student-athlete in 2013-14, and has been an assistant coach with the men’s program for the past three year. Schriemer won two national titles as a player and has won one as an assistant coach. As a setter for the Spartans, Schriemer was named the U SPORTS Player of the Year in 2017-18.

