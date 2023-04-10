Langley Olympians Swim Club member Julia Strojnowska, 17, won a gold medal (and broke the LOSC club record) in the 400m freestyle at the 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials, held March 28-April 2 in Toronto. (LOSC/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Julia Strojnowska wins gold at Canadian Swimming Trials in Toronto

Broke three Langley Olympians Swim Club records at meet

Langley Olympians Swim Club’s Julia Strojnowska, 17, won a gold medal and broke the LOSC club record in the 400m freestyle in the women’s division at the 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials, held March 28 to April 2 in Toronto.

Strojnowska also won bronze medal and broke the LOSC club record in the 1500m freestyle, and broke another LOSC club record in the 800m freestyle, where she placed fourth.

Teammate Madisen Jacques, 18, won a bronze medal in the 200m butterfly. She also placed eighth in the 100m butterfly.

Leila Fack, 17, finished fourth in the 50m freestyle and also placed seventh in the 100m freestyle.

Macey Larson, 16, was sixth in the 100m breaststroke and eighth in the 200m breaststroke.

Katelyn Schroeder, 18, placed eighth in the 50m backstroke.

Nine Langley Olympians Swim Club swimmers were among more than 500 of the best swimmers in Canada in attendance. To qualify, swimmers needed to accomplish their Canadian Trials Qualifying time in at least one or more swim events.

Registration for LOSC continues at the Walnut Grove and W.C. Blair Pools.

Call 604-532-5257, email laoscadmin@telus.net or visit www.langleyolympians.com for more details.

