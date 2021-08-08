Langley’s Trevayne Hunter had a goal and an assist but the Thunder lost game two of their BC Junior A Lacrosse League Mainland Division playoff series 10-4 to the Port Coquitlam Saints on August 5. (Damon James/Langley Events Centre file photo)

Langley’s Junior Thunder eliminated in playoffs by Saints

The Thunder lost two straight in the best-of-three series

It is season over for the Langley Thunder.

Looking to stave off elimination in game two of their best-of-three BC Junior A Lacrosse League Mainland Division playoff series on Thursday (August 5) night at Langley Events Centre, the Thunder dropped a 10-4 decision to the Port Coquitlam Saints to lose the series two games to none.

As was the case in game one earlier in the week, the Thunder found themselves tied after one period. And even past the midway point of Thursday’s game, Langley was down just a single goal at 3-2, but the Saints struck three times in a 3:28 span to seize the control, taking a 6-3 lead into the second intermission.

Any hopes of a Thunder rally in the third period were dashed by a pair of Port Coquitlam goals 35 seconds apart less than five minutes in.

Cody Malawsky, Kyle Brunsch, Trevayne Hunter, and Ryan Jensen each had a goal and an assist for Langley. Brunsch also had a four-goal, nine-point effort in game one.

