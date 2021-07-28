Langley’s Kyle Burroughs joins the Vancouver Canucks

Former Langley Eagle Kyle Burroughs has signed with the Vancouver Canucks. (file)

Former Langley Eagle Kyle Burroughs has signed with the Vancouver Canucks.

On Wednesday, July 28, the team confirmed Burroughs has agreed to terms on a two year, two-way contract with the Canucks, an agreement where a player will receive a higher salary if assigned to play with the NHL team, less if assigned to play for an affiliated team in the minor leagues such as the American Hockey League (AHL).

Burroughs, 26, split the 2020 – 2021 season playing five games with the Colorado Avalanche (0-1-1) and 11 games with the AHL Colorado Eagles (1-3-4).

He played an additional two playoff games for the Eagles last season.

The 6’0”, 194-pound defenceman has played 324 career AHL games and recorded 86 points (18-68-86) and 431 penalty minutes.

Burroughs was originally selected by the New York Islanders 196th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft.

#Canucks GM Jim Benning announced today that the club has confirmed two-way contracts with Kyle Burroughs, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Sheldon Dries, Nic Petan, Sheldon Rempal, John Stevens and Devante Stephens. DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/pp3b3lYdxw pic.twitter.com/tmd50GZ1cI — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) July 28, 2021

Burroughs, a Brookswood Secondary grad, began his minor hockey career playing AAA bantam with the Langley Eagles, recording 40 points in 33 games during the 2009-10 season.

He went on to play for the Valley West Hawks in the BC Hockey Major Midget League where he was also named an associate captain.

During the 2010–11 season, Burroughs earned a call up to the Aldergrove Kodiaks in the Provincial Junior Hockey League and Regina Pats in the Western Hockey League.

He played for Team BC at the 2011 Canada Winter Games, winning the first hockey gold for the province since 1979.

He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2013 NHL draft by the New York Islanders.

READ ALSO: Playing beyond his years

He made his NHL debut on April 5 with the Colorado Avalanche during an away game against the Minnesota Wild, a night that included three shot attempts, two hits and a fight for the former Langley Eagles and Aldergrove Kodiaks player.

Burroughs dropped the gloves with Minnesota Wild Nick Bjugstad at 6:17 of ice time, making short work of his bigger opponent, who lost his helmet in the fracas before the referees intervened.

The combatants were both handed five-minute major penalties.

VIDEO: Langley’s Kyle Burroughs makes memorable NHL debut

At the time, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar told the team website that the 25-year-old Burroughs had made a good impression since he was acquired from the New York Islanders.

“He is a good skater, he is a physical, competitive guy, can move the puck pretty well (and) had a great training camp for us,” Bednar remarked.

CanucksLangley