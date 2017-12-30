Stealth forward Evan Messenger, #22 of Delta dove at the Black Wolves net Friday night, in a 13-9 loss against the New England team. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Langley’s lacrosse team ends year with a loss

Vancouver Stealth failed to bring home a win from their trip to New England Friday.

Langley’s professional lacrosse team may have been handed a trip to the winter wonderland of Connecticut this week, but they’re return home empty handed from their travels to the Eastern seaboard.

Between a troubled travel schedule and losing their leading goal scorer, Logan Schuss, to work commitments, the Vancouver Stealth found the deck stacked against them even before entering the Mohegan Sun Casino Friday night to face-ff against the New England Black Wolves.

But that did not stop them from rolling the dice on their offensive runs, said

The Langley-based Stealth (0-3) “treated their fans to one of the most entertaining games of the young National Lacrosse League season,” said Captain Matt Beers.

Vancouver opened the first with a pair of goals from Joel McCready and Brandon Goodwin, the Black Wolves responded with a combined first and second quarter six-goal run.

Corey Small answered back in the second, beginning the next run for the Stealth, which included seven-straight goals. And Vancouver held a 9-6 lead heading into final frame.

But New England put the pressure on in the fourth, replying with a seven-goal run of their own and finishing the game with a 13-9 victory.

Small tallied two assists and broke his season’s goose egg with his first goal of the year.

Rhys Duch had three helpers, McCready added three points, and Brandon Goodwin helped with the heavy lifting scoring two goals and three assists.

Stealth rookie Cody Teichroeb assisted on Goodwin’s second goal of the game and got his first point in his first NLL game.

“Plain and simple, we need to find ways to close out these games,” said Beers. “We battled hard but at the end of the day, we need to stop those runs. Our focus is now on our next game against the Toronto Rock.”

The Stealth return home on Jan. 6, in a west-vs-east match up against the Toronto Rock.

Vancouver held a 1-1 record against the Rock last year, including a 14-11 victory inside Langley Events Centre in the spring.

Tickets to the game are still available online at StealthLAX.com.

Langley's lacrosse team ends year with a loss

Vancouver Stealth failed to bring home a win from their trip to New England Friday.

