Langley’s newest pro soccer player on loan from Whitecaps

Meet Vasco Fry, the newest member of Vancouver FC. He’s a 23-year-old midfielder on loan from the Vancouver Whitecaps for the rest of the season. (Beau Chevalier,Vancouver FC/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A former Vancouver Whitecaps’ name has been added to the Vancouver Football Club’s (VFC’s) roster effective this week.

Midfielder Vasco Fry is on loan from the Vancouver Whitecaps FC2 (WFC2) through the end of the 2023 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season, VFC’s head coach Afshin Ghotbi confirmed Thursday.

“We are thrilled to bring Vasco Fry to Vancouver FC,” Ghotbi added. “He brings a wealth of talent, unique experience, and depth to our squad.”

Fry, 23, joins Vancouver FC midseason after registering 14 starts in 17 appearances with WFC2 in 2023, his second season with the Major League Soccer (MLS) Next Pro team.

He’s a product of the Whitecaps academy, which he joined from Peru’s Club Sporting Cristal’s academy following a move to Burnaby in 2018 with his family.

Fry has risen through the ranks of that organization. He represented the Whitecaps Development Squad from 2019 to 2021, while also earning playing time with the under-23 team during that period.

Fry joined WFC2 in 2022, scoring once and adding three assists in 23 appearances in his first year with the team.

The midfielder spent the 2023 MLS pre-season playing for the Whitecaps first team, making four appearances. During his time with WFC2, Fry signed three MLS short-term agreements with the Whitecaps’ first team and made his debut as a second-half substitute in the March 15 Concacaf Champions Cup match against Real España.

“I’m looking forward to this new adventure with Vancouver FC and the CPL,” said Fry.

“I’ve had a positive soccer experience in Vancouver so far in my career, and I can’t wait to continue it with this new squad. Having the chance to play more consistent minutes in a Canadian professional league is very exciting,” he shared.

The native of Peru made two appearances for the Peruvian national team at the Under-17 level, including an appearance at the 2017 Under-17 South American Championships.

Vancouver FC also announced this week that the club has reached agreements to mutually terminate the contracts of both defender Eugene “Pele” Martinez and defender Kahlil John-Wentworth.

Martinez made 12 appearances for the club, including one in the Canadian Championship, while John-Wentworth had yet to log any minutes for VFC.

Fry will be eligible to play in Vancouver FC’s next home match this Sunday, Aug. 6, against Winnipeg’s Valour FC. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. and the game kicks off at 2 p.m. Tickets to the match are still available and can be purchased by clicking here.

This follow’s the Vancouver Football Club’s last game in Hamilton on July 28, where they fell to Forge FC 2-0.

